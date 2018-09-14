Yukon paddlers compete at Pacific Cup

Flatwater North finished 11th out of 17 clubs at the two-day event

Kaleb Parry, seen here at the Yukon Championship Flatwater Regatta in July, was one of 10 Yukon paddlers who travelled to Maple Ridge, B.C., for the 2018 Pacific Cup. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Canoe Kayak B.C. hosted the 2018 Pacific Cup at Whonnock Lake in Maple Ridge, B.C., and 10 Flatwater North paddlers made the trip from the Yukon.

The two-day sprint competition included clubs from British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and the Yukon.

Things kicked off on day one with heats and finals for a number of 200 metre races.

Mason Parry raced to a sixth place finish in final one of the under 11 men’s solo kayak 200m, good for 25th overall in the final.

Flatwater North’s Anick Girouard teamed up with three paddlers from the Fort Canoe and Kayak Club in Fort Langley, B.C., for the under 11 open kayak four 200m race. The group finished third in their final with a time of one minute and 11.86 seconds, good for eighth overall.

Three Yukon paddlers reached the finals in the under 12 solo men’s kayak 200m. In the second final, Joel Girouard was second with a time of one minute and 9.4 seconds, and James McCann was fifth with a time of one minute and 16.44 seconds. Parry was eighth in the fifth final with a time of one minute and 30.75 seconds. Overall, Joel Girouard was 16th, McCann was 29th and Parry was 41st.

Anick Girouard teamed up with Parry for the under 11 open tandem kayak 200m race, finishing eighth in final two and 33rd overall with a time of one minute and 40.76 seconds.

In the under 12 men’s solo canoe 200m, Kaleb Parry finished second in final one and third overall with a time of one minute and 21.18 seconds.

The first under 12 women’s solo kayak 200m final included Anick Girouard who finished third with a time of one minute and 17.67 seconds, good for 13th overall.

Alex Sumner finished fourth in the novice men’s solo kayak 200m first final and 10th overall with a time of one minute and 5.06 seconds.

The last finals appearance from day one was Anick Girouard who finished fourth in the first under 11 women’s solo kayak final with a time of one minute and 21.89 seconds. She was 12th overall in the race.

Racing continued on day two with both 200m and 500m categories.

Julianne Girouard finished sixth in the under 14 women’s solo kayak 200m with a time of 54.98 seconds and fifth in the under 14 women’s solo canoe 200m with a time of one minute and 14.12 seconds.

In the under 13 men’s solo kayak 200m, Reagan Parry won with a time of 51.6 seconds, while Kaleb Parry finished sixth in the under 13 men’s solo canoe 200m.

Julianne Girouard teamed up with Brin Nyvall from the Chinook Racing Canoe Club in Victoria for the under 15 women’s tandem kayak 200m, earning a third place finish in the final with a time of 52.67 seconds.

In another inter-club team, Kaleb Parry joined Aadhithyan Nandakumar from Washington’s Cascade Canoe and Kayak Club for a ninth-place finish in the under 13 men’s tandem canoe 200m with a time of one minute and 50.93 seconds.

Bruce Porter and Rogan Parry finished third in the under 13 men’s tandem kayak 200m final with a time of 59.14 seconds.

In the under 13 men’s canoe four 500m final, Kaleb Parry, Joel Girouard, Porter and Rogan Parry finished second in three minutes and 1.65 seconds.

In the first under 15 women’s tandem kayak 500m final, Julianne and Anick Girouard combined to finish sixth with a time of two minutes and 52.41 seconds, good for 11th overall.

Flatwater North fielded two teams in the under 13 men’s tandem kayak 500m finals, with McCann and Joel Girouard finishing third in the first final and Porter and Rogan Parry finishing second in the second final. Overall, Porter and Rogan Parry were second and McCann and Joel Girouard were 10th.

Anakin Gibson and and Alex Sumner were sixth in the second final of the under 15 men’s tandem kayak 500m race with a time of two minutes and 41.33 seconds, good for 13th overall.

The team of McCann, Porter, Joel Girouard and Rogan Parry finished second in the second final of the under 13 men’s kayak four 500m with a time of two minutes and 22.36 seconds. The team was third overall in the race.

Kaleb Parry again teamed up with Nandakumar in the under 13 men’s tandem canoe 500m, finishing fourth with a time of three minutes and 35.07 seconds.

Overall, Flatwater North was 11th in the overall burgee standings with 88 points. False Creek won the event with 619 points.

Overall Burgee Points

1 False Creek 619

2 Gig Harbour 344

3 Bellingham 283

4 Burnaby 207

5 Seattle 172

6 Nanaimo 143

7 Kamloops 128

8 Ridge 110

9 Alberta 108

10 Fort 106

11 Flatwater North 88

12 Pemberton 76.5

13 Nelson 73

14 Alouette 56

15 Cascade 32.5

16 Chinook 22

17 Prince George 8.5