Yukon Orienteering draws a crowd for final meet before championships

The meet on May 22 was the last event before the Yukon Championships start June 5

The orienteering season continued with the second regular meet of the year on May 22 at Mount McIntyre.

Close to 100 people took part in five different categories at the meet hosted by Yukon Orienteering.

The novice course was 1.6 kilometres long with 11 controls. The winner was Stian Langbakk with a time of 13 minutes and 24 seconds.

Second place went to the team of Caroline Thibault and Sylvain Belanger with a time of 15 minutes and 52 seconds, while third place belonged to the duo of Mavic MacKinnon and Isabel Beauregard with a time of 20 minutes and 26 seconds.

The intermediate course was 2.8 km in length and had an even dozen controls.

Pauline Gallinat was the fastest of the 41 to start the race, finishing with a time of 34 minutes and 23 seconds.

Fresh off a win in the novice category, Langbakk had plenty of energy left to finish second in the intermediate category with a time of 35 minutes and 28 seconds. Third place went to Wendy Nixon with a time of 38 minutes and 26 seconds.

The runner’s course – technically on par with an intermediate course but longer – was 6.2 km long and included 13 controls.

First place went to Judith van Gulick with a time of 55 minutes and 27 seconds.

Second spot went to Jane Hollenberg who finished in 59 minutes and 51 seconds, and third place went to Lara Melnik with a time of one hour, seven minutes and seven seconds.

In the advanced category, 17 participants raced a 4.3-km course with 12 controls.

Pia Blake was the winner with a time of 50 minutes and 11 seconds.

In some of the closest results of the day, positions two through four finished within three seconds of each other.

Brian Horton finished second in 53 minutes and one second, Erik Blake finished third in 53 minutes and two seconds, and Jeremy Johnson finished fourth in 53 minutes and four seconds.

Lastly, the expert 6.5-km course included 15 controls and attracted eight participants.

First place went to Leif Blake with a time of 56 minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Caelan McLean in second with a time of 57 minutes and 48 seconds and Forest Pearson in third with at time of 59 minutes and 39 seconds.

Next up on the orienteering calendar is the Yukon Championships on June 5, 12 and 19.

Novice results

1 Stian Langbakk 13:24

2 Caroline Thibault 15:52

2 Sylvain Belanger 15:52

4 Mavic MacKinnon 20:26

4 Isabel Beauregard 20:26

6 Erik Embacher 22:40

7 Paxson Lipovsky 22:46

7 Panya Lipovsky 22:46

9 Peter Embacher 22:51

9 Kevin Embacher 22:51

11 Iliana Koh 26:47

11 Graham Morel 26:47

13 Oliver Kralisch-Sequin 29:53

13 Jason Sequin 29:53

15 Krysti Horton 36:06

15 Mallory Horton 36:06

17 Maura Glenn 40:47

17 Marjorie Crawford 40:47

19 Kala Emard 44:54

19 Karin Keeley-Eriksson 44:54

Carl Embacher DNF

Sarah Johnson DNF

Intermediate results

1 Pauline Gallinat 34:23

2 Stian Langbakk 35:28

3 Wendy Nixon 38:26

4 Dianne Hart 38:42

4 Samantha Hart 38:42

6 Micah Hildes 42:25

7Steve Hahn 42:55

7 Kristina Gardiner 42:55

9 Carl Turcotte 43:13

9 Benoit Turcotte 43:13

11 Anett Kralisch 45:02

11 Emily Kralisch-Sequin 45:02

13 Deb Kiemele 47:51

14 Emily Tredger 48:12

15 Aramintha Bradford 51:03

15 Keiran Horton 51:03

15 Micah McConnell 51:03

18 Ev Pasichnyk 51:36

19 Selena Boothroyd 52:03

19 William Scott 52:03

21 Glenda Koh 52:26

21 Aurelia Koh 52:26

23 Krysal Karais 52:30

23 Oscar Karais 52:30

25 Alison Madlung 56:29

25 Jaxon Dao 56:29

25 Aiden Dao 56:29

25 Benson Dao 56:29

25 Daniel Dao 56:29

25 Martin Slama 56:29

31 Katherine Woodstock 57:10

31 Eric Labreoque 57:10

33 Clark Groepper 60:27

34 Nesta Leduc 71:13

35 Gwenn Hogan 72:31

35 Beth Mulloy 72:31

35 Heather Griffiths 72:31

35 Sharone Monaham 72:31

39 Phineas Pearson 78:14

40 Craig Brooks 78:50

Michael Knutson DNF

Runner results

1 Judith van Gulick 55:27

2 Jane Hollenburg 59:51

3 Lara Melnik 67:07

4 Valerie Bussiers 75:28

5 Sabrina Bouayad 75:28

6 Sheri Hogdeboom 96:19

Advanced results

1 Pia Blake 50:11

2 Brian Horton 53:01

3 Erik Blake 53:02

4 Jeremy Johnson 53:04

5 Phillippa McNeil 54:59

6 Sara Nielson 66:39

7 Emilie Stewart-Jones 69:48

8 Sarah Murray 70:58

9 Vesta Mather 71:26

9 Jennifer MacKeigan 71:26

11 Sabine Schweiger 73:40

12 Grant Abbott 81:03

13 Karen McKenna 83:52

14 Julianna Scramstad 94:24

Doug Hitch DNF

Chantal Frances DNF

Bruce McLean DNF

Expert results

1 Leif Blake 56:33

2 Caelan McLean 57:48

3 Forest Pearson 59:39

4 David Bakker 71:58

5 Darren Holcombe 78:54

6 Bob Sagar 80:21

7 Ben Hancock 98:50

8 Matthias Purdon 109:54