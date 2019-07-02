Yukon Orienteering Championships conclude with long-distance races

The Yukon Orienteering Championships consisted of three separate races, including the middle-distance race pictured here, over the course of a month. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Yukon Orienteering Championships concluded on June 19 with the long-distance race on the Hidden Lakes map starting from Grey Mountain Road.

Competitors raced on one of six different courses based on category, ranging from 2.5 kilometres to 7.8 km.

The shorter courses kept racers near the road, with more trails to use, while longer courses led racers into more difficult terrain with an emphasis on route choice and physical strength.

In the men’s novice category, competitors raced on a 2.5-km course. Stiann Langbakk was the fastest with a time of 20 minutes and 35 seconds. Oliver Kralisch-Seguin was second, finishing in 32 minutes, and Erik Embacher was third, finishing in 34 minutes and 59 seconds.

The winner of the women’s novice category was Leslie van Tongeren with a time of 24 minutes and 48 seconds. Second place went to Emilie Kralisch-Seguin with a time of 30 minutes and 30 seconds, and Adney Karais was third with a time of 32 minutes and eight seconds.

Kieran Horton finished in one hour, 11 minutes and 58 seconds to win the men’s intermediate category. Peter Embacher was second with a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 15 seconds.

In the women’s intermediate category, Pauline Gallinat was first with a time of 31 minutes and 37 seconds. Krystal Karais finished in 36 minutes and 21 seconds to place second, and Lara Melnik was third, finishing in 37 minutes and 35 seconds.

Craig Brookes finished the short advanced course in a time of 43 minutes and 14 seconds.

Melnik was the fastest woman on the short advanced course, finishing in 27 minutes and 54 seconds. Philippa McNeil was second with a time of 29 minutes and 53 seconds, followed by Wendy Nixon in third with a time of 33 minutes and four seconds.

In the men’s long advanced category, Bob Sagar was first with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and seven seconds. Grant Abbott was second with a time of one hour, 38 minutes and 17 seconds.

Karen McKenna was the winner of the women’s long advanced category, finishing in one hour, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. Second place went to Julianna Scramstad, who finished in one hour, 37 minutes and nine seconds, and Sabine Schweiger finished third in a time of one hour, 41 minutes and 57 seconds.

The winner of the women’s runners category was Virginia Sarrazin with a time of one hour, five minutes and 54 seconds. Next to finish was Judith van Gulick with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and one second, and Jane Hollenberg was third with a time of one hour, 14 minutes and 26 seconds.

Brent Langbakk was the winner of the men’s expert category with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 20 seconds. Forest Pearson finished second with a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 55 seconds, and David Bakker finished third with a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 15 seconds.

The race also included a total of six groups who raced in three categories.

Yukon Orienteering Championships Long Distance results

Men’s novice

1 Stian Langbakk 20:35

2 Oliver Kralisch-Seguin 32:00

3 Erik Embacher 34:59

4 Carl Embacher 35:47

Men’s intermediate

1 Kieran Horton 1:11:58

2 Peter Embacher 1:12:15

Men’s short advanced

1 Craig Brookes 43:14

Men’s long advanced

1 Bob Sagar 1:19:07

2 Grant Abbott 1:38:17

Martin Slama dnf

Men’s expert

1 Brent Langbakk 1:11:20

2 Forest Pearson 1:13:55

3 David Bakker 1:17:15

4 Benoit Turcotte 1:24:28

5 Darren Holcombe 1:25:29

Ben Hancock mp

Women’s intermediate

1 Pauline Gallinat 31:37

2 Krystal Karais 36:21

3 Lara Melnik 37:35

4 Glenda Koh 39:54

5 Sheri Hogeboom 40:32

6 Lenore Morris 40:35

7 Caroline Thibault 41:33

8 Ev Pasichnyk 1:02:35

Anne-Marie LeBlanc mp

Women’s novice

1 Leslie van Tongeren 24:48

2 Emilie Kralisch-Seguin 30:30

3 Adney Karais 32:08

4 Iliana Koh 45:24

5 Maura Glenn 57:33

Women’s short advanced

1 Lara Melnik 27:54

2 Philippa McNeil 29:53

3 Wendy Nixon 33:04

4 Deb Kiemele 39:46

5 Nesta Leduc 41:55

Women’s long advanced

1 Karen McKenna 1:26:52

2 Julianna Scramstad 1:37:09

3 Sabine Schweiger 1:41:57

Bryn Knight mp

Barbara Scheck dnf

Women’s runners

1 Virginia Sarrazin 1:05:54

2 Judith van Gulick 1:11:01

3 Jane Hollenberg 1:14:26

Novice group

1 Carl & Rima 27:00

2 Mari & John 34:04

Intermediate group

1 Selena & Scott 45:34

2 Karin & Kala 52:16

Henri & Dave dnf

Short advanced group

1 Paxton & Seth 47:35