Yukon Orienteering Championships conclude with long-distance races

The Yukon Orienteering Championships concluded on June 19 with the long-distance race on the Hidden Lakes map starting from Grey Mountain Road.
Competitors raced on one of six different courses based on category, ranging from 2.5 kilometres to 7.8 km.
The shorter courses kept racers near the road, with more trails to use, while longer courses led racers into more difficult terrain with an emphasis on route choice and physical strength.
In the men’s novice category, competitors raced on a 2.5-km course. Stiann Langbakk was the fastest with a time of 20 minutes and 35 seconds. Oliver Kralisch-Seguin was second, finishing in 32 minutes, and Erik Embacher was third, finishing in 34 minutes and 59 seconds.
The winner of the women’s novice category was Leslie van Tongeren with a time of 24 minutes and 48 seconds. Second place went to Emilie Kralisch-Seguin with a time of 30 minutes and 30 seconds, and Adney Karais was third with a time of 32 minutes and eight seconds.
Kieran Horton finished in one hour, 11 minutes and 58 seconds to win the men’s intermediate category. Peter Embacher was second with a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 15 seconds.
In the women’s intermediate category, Pauline Gallinat was first with a time of 31 minutes and 37 seconds. Krystal Karais finished in 36 minutes and 21 seconds to place second, and Lara Melnik was third, finishing in 37 minutes and 35 seconds.
Craig Brookes finished the short advanced course in a time of 43 minutes and 14 seconds.
Melnik was the fastest woman on the short advanced course, finishing in 27 minutes and 54 seconds. Philippa McNeil was second with a time of 29 minutes and 53 seconds, followed by Wendy Nixon in third with a time of 33 minutes and four seconds.
In the men’s long advanced category, Bob Sagar was first with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and seven seconds. Grant Abbott was second with a time of one hour, 38 minutes and 17 seconds.
Karen McKenna was the winner of the women’s long advanced category, finishing in one hour, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. Second place went to Julianna Scramstad, who finished in one hour, 37 minutes and nine seconds, and Sabine Schweiger finished third in a time of one hour, 41 minutes and 57 seconds.
The winner of the women’s runners category was Virginia Sarrazin with a time of one hour, five minutes and 54 seconds. Next to finish was Judith van Gulick with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and one second, and Jane Hollenberg was third with a time of one hour, 14 minutes and 26 seconds.
Brent Langbakk was the winner of the men’s expert category with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 20 seconds. Forest Pearson finished second with a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 55 seconds, and David Bakker finished third with a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 15 seconds.
The race also included a total of six groups who raced in three categories.
