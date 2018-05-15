Grayson Peters, left, and Julien Revel, seen here in a match in January, were both in the open division of the Yukon Open Squash Championship from May 4 to 6. Revel won the division while Peters was the consolation winner. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Open Squash Championships draw talent to Whitehorse

‘It was a very entertaining final’

The best squash players from the Yukon and beyond were in Whitehorse for the 2018 Yukon Open Squash Championship from May 4 to 6.

Players travelled from B.C., Ontario, the Northwest Territories and across the Yukon for the three-day tournament to compete in seven different divisions.

Squash Yukon’s Jan Prieditis said the tournament ran smoothly with a high turnout of both players and fans.

The growing friendly rivalry with the territory next door continued, as four players and four supporters made the trip to Whitehorse from the Northwest Territories. Returning the favour, 14 Yukoners are set to travel to the Northwest Territories Territorial Championship during the first weekend in June.

The high turnout and wide draw of the championship made for an entertaining weekend of squash.

Julien Revel won the open division with Jay Herring in second and Stephen Grundmanis in third. Grayson Peters was the consolation winner.

Herring, a 15-year-old from Victoria, B.C., went down two games to zero against Revel, but battled back to two games each before losing in game five of the final.

“Everybody was in awe of his skill level at the age of 15,” said Prieditis. “It was a very entertaining final.”

In the men’s A division, Nicholas Terry finished first, Stephen Buckler finished second, Mackenzie Cameron finished third and Erik Jacobsen won the consolation.

In the mixed B division, Michel Gelinas won and Thibaut Rondel finished second. N.S. Reti was third and Andrew Bielz won the consolation.

The C division was divided into a men’s group and a women’s group.

In the men’s division, John Williams finished first, Sean Lee finished second, Trevor Meade-Robins finished third and Kevin Maves won the consolation.

In the women’s division, Kate Mercier won with Erika Joubert and Jada Kwok-Smith finishing second and third. Kennedy Cairns-Locke won the consolation.

In the women’s D division, Maya Cairns-Locke finished first, Echo Johnson finished second and Nancy Ohm finished third.

In the junior division, Rannon Johnson was first, Isaac Maddocks was second and Ryder Burlotte was third.

For junior players still looking for another chance to play, the Nuway Crushing junior league wraps up in two weeks with a tournament. Contact Squash Yukon to register.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse martial artists prepping for Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Alberta

Just Posted

Anonymous show offers Yukon trans artists a chance to share their stories

‘These pieces are windows into a soul’

Brandy Vittrekwa’s killer to move to B.C. upon release from custody

Youth will serve one year of community supervision in B.C., where he will attend university

Yukon government bringing in outside help to investigate group homes

‘We are trying to determine why we were given information that was perhaps not accurate’

Council of Yukon First Nations launches new Jordan’s Principle service

The service will help families apply to a federal fund of $382 million

Yukon government employees recorded making disparaging comments about First Nations students

Andrew Schaer, a former Department of Economic Development employee, says he secretly recorded a meeting in September

Elections Yukon releases fundraising report for 2017

Liberal party president forced to explain why in-kind donation information came in late

Yukon Open Squash Championships draw talent to Whitehorse

‘It was a very entertaining final’

Whitehorse martial artists prepping for Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Alberta

‘It’ll be a good test to see how they do against the people from the big city’

Fire that destroyed Yukon College salmon facility caused $30k in damage

A fire at the McIntyre Creek Salmon Incubation Facility in March killed an estimated 46,000 salmon fry

Delay of game: late spring means Whitehorse sports fields aren’t ready yet

‘We’ll be working as quickly as possible to allow the sports groups access’

Game on? Delegation seeks Whitehorse council support for Canada 55+ Games bid

‘Yukon has an excellent track record in hosting major games’

The Whitehorse housing investment thesis

Choose your fighter: bear or bull?

Survey suggests Whistle Bend residents split on motorized trail use

Results seem ‘pretty black and white,’ community association chair says

Most Read