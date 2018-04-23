Knute Johnsgaard, seen here during a 2014 race in Whitehorse, announced his retirement from competitive skiing on April 20. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Olympian Johnsgaard says farewell to competitive cross-country skiing

‘I hope to stay involved in skiing, perhaps as a volunteer coach at the grassroots level’

Olympian Knute Johnsgaard announced his retirement from competitive cross-country skiing on April 20 at age 25.

In a blog post, Johnsgaard said that while he could continue his career, he felt this was a good time to retire having just raced in his first Olympics.

“I feel I am at a good stage to withdraw from competitive sport having accomplished these major goals at the age of only 25. I have no regrets and am incredibly thankful to have been blessed with the life skiing has given me so far,” wrote Johnsgaard.

Johnsgaard was part of the Canadian 4×7.5-km relay team that won bronze at a 2017 World Cup event in Ulricehamn, Sweden — Canada’s first ever relay medal.

At the PyeongChang Olympics this winter, Johnsgaard finished 69th in the 15-km free race and was part of the 4×10-km relay team that finished ninth.

He also competed at the 2017 World Ski Championships held in Lahti, Finland.

His World Cup debut was in December 2012 when he finished 56th in the skiathlon in Canmore.

After enjoying success in the Nor-Am Cup and at US Super tour events, Johnsgaard returned to the World Cup circuit in 2016.

Johnsgaard’s blog post said he intends to stay involved in the sport, mentioning coaching specifically.

“I hope to stay involved in skiing, perhaps as a volunteer coach at the grassroots level. The local races will suddenly become much more competitive, and if the National Championships return to Whitehorse, you can be sure that I’ll be strapping on the ol’ race boards.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Nadia Moser named to senior national team

Just Posted

Yukon Olympian Johnsgaard says farewell to competitive cross-country skiing

‘I hope to stay involved in skiing, perhaps as a volunteer coach at the grassroots level’

Arrest warrant issued after Yukon man fails to show up for sexual assault, kidnapping trial

Philip Tyler Reid, charged with sexual assault and kidnapping, was scheduled to stand trial April 23

Senior says Yukon Housing won’t answer the call on maintenance beefs

‘One day I phoned them four times. It’s a hazard and a trial’

Whitehorse march marks anniversary of Wendy Carlick, Sarah MacIntosh murders

The march, held in Whitehorse’s McIntyre subdivision, also honoured Allan Waugh and Greg Dawson

Axed whistleblower sues Yukon government

Jarrett Parker alleges he was terminated for suggesting kids were not receiving appropriate care

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Gold Rush star Tony Beets appeals pond fire fines

Beets and his company, Tamarack Inc., were fined $31k for violating portions of the Waters Act

Defence lawyer asks Crown appeal of Kolasch acquittal be dismissed

In factum, Harry Kolasch’s lawyer says it’s clear that police officer used excessive force

Yukon Liberals raise $20,000 at Vancouver hockey game

Silver says no public money spent on trip, party refuses to say who bought tickets

Inspector, CYFN lawyer talk about WCC inspection at justice conference

David Loukidelis and Jennie Cunningham spoke about the Whitehorse Correctional Centre

An early view on how the carbon tax will affect the Yukon economy

If you only remember two numbers from the recently released federal-territorial study… Continue reading

‘New way of thinking’ about infrastructure funding asks First Nations and municipalities to chip in

Some of YG’s 25 per cent share of infrastructure cash may come from municipalities or First Nations

Nadia Moser named to senior national team

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser was officially named to the senior national team by… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Yukon Olympian Johnsgaard says farewell to competitive cross-country skiing

    ‘I hope to stay involved in skiing, perhaps as a volunteer coach at the grassroots level’