Michelle Phillips follows Jessie Royer into Nikolai on the Iditarod trail. (Dave Poyzer/Iditarod)

Michelle Phillips follows Jessie Royer into Nikolai on the Iditarod trail. (Dave Poyzer/Iditarod)

Yukon musher reflects on an “intense” Iditarod race

Michelle Phillips places 11th, looks ahead to 2022 race

The Yukon’s Michelle Phillips finished the 2021 Iditarod sled-dog race as the top Canadian, taking 11th place overall on March 15.

The 832-mile race in Alaska followed the Gold Loop Trail this year beginning in Deshka Landing, through 16 checkpoints such as Rainy Pass, McGrath and others before ending back at Deshka Landing. Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna, Alaska came in first with a time of seven days, 14 hours, eight minutes and 57 seconds.

The usually 1,000-mile race was rerouted to a shorter course as a precaution against COVID-19 to avoid having race officials, mushers and others in many of the usual village checkpoints along the way.

“It was really intense,” Phillips said in a March 18 interview of the 2021 race.

There was also no ceremonial start in Anchorage this year as there typically is due to the pandemic.

Phillips, who operates Tagish Lake Kennels with her husband and fellow musher Ed Hopkins, was one of two Canadians and the only Yukoner listed in the race that saw a total of 48 mushers leave the starting chute on March 7.

Aaron Peck of Grande Prairie, Alta. was the other Canadian in the race, finishing in 14th place on March 16.

While there are travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Phillips explained that as a registered commercial carrier, she was able to go across the border into Alaska for the race.

Another three Canadians, including the Yukon’s Marcelle Fressineau, had been set to run the race but withdrew before the start.

This marked Phillips’ 11th Iditarod run, competing each year between 2010 and 2018 and again in 2020 before her 2021 run.

2021 marked her top finish with a time of eight days, one hour, 30 minutes and 56 seconds.

Prior to that, her top finish was 13th place both in 2017 and 2020, though 2017 saw her fastest speed of nine days, two hours, two minutes and 45 seconds.

In her 2010 rookie year in the Iditarod, Phillips finished in 27th place with a time of 10 days, eight hours, 31 minutes and 12 seconds.

Going into the 2021 race, “I just wanted to do as well as possible,” Phillips said.

She added that with a lack of tours in 2020 due to COVID-19 impacting her and Hopkins’ business, she was also aiming to place as strong as possible for the prize money, which increases the higher a musher places.

The 2021 race rules state the purse this year will be a minimum of $400,000 with the highest percentages going to those who place in the top 20 spots. Those who finish after that will receive $1,049 for finishing the race.

While this marked Phillips’ highest placing in her more than a decade running the Iditarod, she said there were a number of challenges to deal with throughout the race.

It was a very different race with many changes due to COVID. Along with not having the ceremonial start in Anchorage, there were the checkpoint changes, which saw a lot of checkpoints hosted in tents away from the nearest community rather than schools and community centers mushers might normally sleep in and grab a bite to eat at when they arrive at a checkpoint.

Adding to that was -40 to -50 C weather along the way and the out-and-back trail of this year’s race which resulted in “a lot of head-ons” on the way back, Phillips noted.

That said, Phillips plans to be back for the 2022 edition of the race.

“I want to do the 50th (anniversary) for sure,” she said.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

dogsleddingIditarod

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty places 15th in World Cup cross-country finale

Just Posted

The Yukon is divided into 19 different ridings. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
Which Yukon riding do you live in?

Take a closer look at riding boundaries on our interactive map

Signs for four different candidates in the 2021 territorial election placed in a snowbank in Copper Ridge. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Campaign trail: Promises flowing as parties hold near-daily press conferences

Signs are up and the race is on

x
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for March 19, 2021.… Continue reading

From right to left: Yukon Party candidate Cynthia Lyslo, NDP candidate Jason Cook and Liberal incumbent Tracy-Anne McPhee. (Submitted)
Getting to know the candidates in Riverdale South

A teacher and a school council chair are up against the Liberal incumbent

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Transmission line powered up

The power is on

Michelle Phillips follows Jessie Royer into Nikolai on the Iditarod trail. (Dave Poyzer/Iditarod)
Yukon musher reflects on an “intense” Iditarod race

Michelle Phillips places 11th, looks ahead to 2022 race

Epic North Tour
‘We want to show off the Yukon the way we would to our friends’

When it’s safe to visit the Yukon, this epic tour company will be ready

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Transmission line powered up

The power is on

Keith Halliday.
YUKONOMIST: Elections and economic development

Ever since responsible government came to the Yukon in 1979, economic development… Continue reading

Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation filed a petition on March 8 against subdividing land in their territory, in defence of the Southern Lakes Caribou herd. (Sheila Kyikavichik/Yukon News file)
First Nations lawsuits highlight planning and consultation tensions, experts say

Two Supreme Court petitions demand better consultation from the Yukon governmnet

The Yukon Coroner’s office confirmed 2021’s fifth opioid overdose death on March 11. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Coroner confirms the Yukon’s first carfentanil-related overdose death

Carfentanil, which is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, was confirmed in the territory on March 11

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna… Continue reading

Most Read