From left to right: Junior Canadian Rangers Lauren MacKinnon, Ethan Thompson, Eden Dulac, Joah Thompson, Psalm Clunis-Ross along with their coaches Canadian Rangers Ivan Thompson and Master Corporal Marcel Dulac show off some of the hardware they won at the 2019 Junior Canadian Ranger National Marksmanship Championship. (Submitted/Yukon News)

Yukon Junior Canadian Rangers win big at marksmanship championship

Junior Canadian Rangers in the First Canadian Ranger Patrol Group from Haines Junction brought home a lot of hardware from the 11th annual Junior Canadian Ranger National Marksmanship Championship in Valcartier, Quebec, from May 23 to 26.

A total of 65 participants from across the country, representing the five Canadian Ranger Patrol Groups took part.

The top individual shooter was JCR Eden Dulac – her second year in a row in that position – and her teammates JCR Ethan Thompson and Joah Thompson finished second and third respectively.

The top team award in the competition also went to the Haines Junction group, as Dulac, Ethan and Joah were recognized along with JCR Lauren MacKinnon and JCR Psalm Clunis-Ross.

The Haines Junction team earned its spot after winning the Yukon territorial shoot.

