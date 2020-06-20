Sasha Masson, pictured here at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships, is one of six Yukon athletes to receive funding through the Elite Athlete Assistance program. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Yukon government announces sports funding

More than $1.6 million in funding was announced June 18

The Yukon government, in partnership with the Yukon Lottery Commission and Sport Canada, announced more than $1.6 million in funding to sport organizations, recreation groups, athletes and officials in a press release on June 18.

Funds were awarded through four different programs — the Yukon Recreation Advisory Committee (YRAC) program, the Yukon Sport 4 Life (YS4L) program, the Yukon High Performance Athlete Assistance program and the Elite Athlete Assistance program.

Through the YRAC program, 27 territorial sport organizations received a total of $859,500 and five territorial recreation organizations received a total of $172,365.

Among the recipients of YRAC funding are Cross Country Yukon which received $110,000, the Yukon Soccer Association which received $88,000 and the Yukon Amateur Hockey Association which received $80,000.

Twenty-two territorial sport organizations received a combined $467,500 through the YS4L program.

A total of 26 athletes and three officials received $69,500 in funding through the Yukon High Performance Athlete Assistance program, and six athletes received a combined $64,500 through the Elite Athlete Assistance program.

The six elite athletes who received funding are biathlete Nadia Moser, freestyle skier Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon, wheelchair racer Jessica Frotten, and cross-country skiers Dahria Beatty, Graham Nishikawa and Sasha Masson.

High performance funding went to athletes competing in archery, basketball, biathlon, canoe/kayak, cross-country skiing, cycling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, golf, gymnastics, hockey, snowboarding and swimming. Additionally, officials in biathlon, speedskating and swimming also received funding.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Yukon government

