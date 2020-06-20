Yukon government announces sports funding

More than $1.6 million in funding was announced June 18

Sasha Masson, pictured here at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships, is one of six Yukon athletes to receive funding through the Elite Athlete Assistance program. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government, in partnership with the Yukon Lottery Commission and Sport Canada, announced more than $1.6 million in funding to sport organizations, recreation groups, athletes and officials in a press release on June 18.

Funds were awarded through four different programs — the Yukon Recreation Advisory Committee (YRAC) program, the Yukon Sport 4 Life (YS4L) program, the Yukon High Performance Athlete Assistance program and the Elite Athlete Assistance program.

Through the YRAC program, 27 territorial sport organizations received a total of $859,500 and five territorial recreation organizations received a total of $172,365.

Among the recipients of YRAC funding are Cross Country Yukon which received $110,000, the Yukon Soccer Association which received $88,000 and the Yukon Amateur Hockey Association which received $80,000.

Twenty-two territorial sport organizations received a combined $467,500 through the YS4L program.

A total of 26 athletes and three officials received $69,500 in funding through the Yukon High Performance Athlete Assistance program, and six athletes received a combined $64,500 through the Elite Athlete Assistance program.

The six elite athletes who received funding are biathlete Nadia Moser, freestyle skier Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon, wheelchair racer Jessica Frotten, and cross-country skiers Dahria Beatty, Graham Nishikawa and Sasha Masson.

High performance funding went to athletes competing in archery, basketball, biathlon, canoe/kayak, cross-country skiing, cycling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, golf, gymnastics, hockey, snowboarding and swimming. Additionally, officials in biathlon, speedskating and swimming also received funding.

