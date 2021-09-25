Yukon disc golfers take over the Meadow Lakes fairways for the 2021 Fall Classic

The third annual Fall Classic continued to see a rise in participation with 92 disc golfers

Duncan Martin tees off during the 2021 Meadow Lakes Fall Classic on Sept. 18 at the Meadow Lakes Golf Course. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse Disc Golf Association (WDGA) hosted its third annual Meadow Lakes Fall Classic tournament at the Meadow Lakes Golf Course on Sept. 18 and 19.

The tournament has continued to grow in popularity since its inauguration, said organizer Josh Paton. For the two-day tournament, which included two rounds of 18, 92 disc golfers took the tees and fairways.

Paton said the Fall Classic, along with other WDGA tournaments, has seen the local talent come out, but the next step is trying to bring in more disc golfers from Outside the territory.

“The idea is to grow it (Fall Classic) into a very high-level tournament,” said Paton. “We really want to build that definitely as a club. The more we can show off what we have up here, the more enticing it will be for people to travel up here for disc golf then see all the other awesome things the Yukon provides.”

Paton said players from Outside are already seeing the Yukon as a disc golf destination, but were unable to travel up for the tournament because of COVID-19 challenges.

“We’ve got a lot of folks down in British Columbia that are interested and Alaskans that want to come and play it as well,” said Paton.

At the grassroots level of the game in the territory, Paton said the tournament saw a good mix of advanced players along with the recreational and intermediate players.

Paton said the WDGA has also seen players moving up the divisions to the more difficult classes.

“The intermediate and recreational players from last year are moving up to advanced,” said Paton. “We had the biggest advanced field this year than we’ve ever had at 20. It was really hotly contested.

“We have also been suggesting to players who finish in the top three of the lower divisions to give the advanced category a try.”

Final Results:

Each day, the disc golfers played 18 holes on the course for a par of 61.

Jamie Roddick shot six-under-par then five under to win the Advanced category with a total of 111.

Al Hill and Kayden Smith both shot 116 over the two days to earn the next top spots.

Noel Sinclair shot 122 to earn the Amateur 40+ category.

Carl Pearce, 124 and Derek Wyatt, 130 rounded out the top three.

The Intermediate class saw a tie at the top as both Shawn Kolak and Will Beckett scored 129.

It was a three-way tie for third between Brandon Hagen, Edward Claringbold and Travis Banks who all shot 130.

Brady Dendys took the Recreational division with a two-day total of 118. David Richardson, 128 and Mike Richardson, 129, were second and third respectively.

Vanessa Brault won the Amateur Women category by shooting 143. Cleo Smith was second and Maryne Dumaine was third.

Bri Levia was the Intermediate Women champ shooting 137. Levia was followed by Leigh Adamsky and Anneliese Behrmann.

The Recreational Women division was won by Iliana Paton who shot 148. Lauri Holt and Karen Chmilar rounded out the top three.

Mara-Jade Paton was the Junior 15 winner with a two-day total of 162. Devon Rayment and Noah Dumaine followed.

The next event in the Yukon disc golfing world will be the Merv Tew Park Starter Pack Challenge on Oct. 2. People are encouraged to head to Carmacks to try out the territory’s newest disc golf course.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Local Sports