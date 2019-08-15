Yukon disc golfers compete in Trilogy Challenge

“We definitely are seeing a lot of new people starting into the sport”

The Whitehorse Disc Golf Association hosted its fifth annual Trilogy Challenge on Aug. 3 and 4 in Whitehorse.

The tournament differs from other events in that disc golfers play with just three discs each, rather than the typically larger complement of discs.

Organizer Josh Paton said this year’s event went very well.

“It went really good,” said Paton. “We definitely are seeing a lot of new people starting into the sport and it’s really growing the disc golf community.”

Fifty disc golfers competed on Saturday and 24 took part in Sunday’s doubles round.

Paton said one of the nice things about the event is that the prizes tend to find their way to newer players.

“You see a lot of the experienced players that have all got a ton of discs, so they’re pretty much just giving away the prizes to the more rookie players,” said Paton. “There is really a lot of joy to be seen when you get new players getting their first victory in an event like that.”

All of the competitors played one round, except those in the advanced category who played two rounds.

In the general division, Michel Morris, Scott Bradley, Troy Charlton and Wayne Rochon all finished tied at 63.

First place in the advanced division went to Dan Reimer with a two-round total of 106. Second place was a tie between Sheldon Casselman and Al Hill, each finishing in 109.

Vanessa Bro won the advanced women’s division with a 60, while Megan Stallabrass was second with a 63 and Leigh A Adamsky was third with a 66.

In the intermediate division, Kevin Olson finished first with a 45, Shane Andre was second with a 50, and Carl Pearce and Phil Asp tied for third with a 52.

The intermediate women’s division was a tie between Cleo Smith and Olivia Olson, who each finished with a 72.

In the recreational division, Luke Eady was first with a 55. Second place went to Perrin Evans-Ehricht with a 56, and Duncan Martin and Philip Pharand tied for third with 59 each.

The winner of the novice division was Graeden Fergusion with a 63. Second place was a tie between Brandon Hagen and Will Oneill, each with a 64.

In the women’s novice division, Jan Bro won with a 69. Second place was Lauri Horte with an 83 and Manuela Lueck was third with a 98.

Lastly in doubles competition, Hill and Hagen were first with a 50. Second place went to Casselman and Patrick Gallant with a 51. Third place was a tie between Ryan Norquay and Stallabrass, and Noel Sinclair and Smith with 53 each.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the sport is invited to contact the Whitehorse Disc Golf Association through its Facebook page.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at

john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com