Yukon cyclists roll across the border for Tour de Skagway

Thomas Vollmer nears the White Pass summit during the road race on May 19. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

U Kon Echelon hosted the Tour de Skagway from May 19 to 21 near Fraser, B.C.

The three-stage race included a time trial on May 19 from Fraser towards Log Cabin, a road race on May 20 looping from Fraser to the White Pass summit and back, and a hill climb on May 21 starting just outside Skagway.

A total of 19 riders took part in various stages of the race, but only six participants completed all three races.

Ian Parker was the overall winner in the expert men category, finishing the three races in three hours, 46 minutes and 35 seconds. Marc Lapointe was second and Rod Savoie was third.

Trena Irving was the lone rider to finish all three stages in the sport women category, doing so in a time of five hours, five minutes and one second.

In the U13 boys category, John Irving Staley finished first and Taiga Buurman second with just 31 seconds between them.

U15 girls rider Ava Irving-Staley finished in an overall time three hours, 58 minutes and 14 seconds.

Veronica Porter completed all three stages, finishing the U17 girls race with a time of five hours, three minutes and one second.

Racers competed in different categories based on age, with corresponding changes to race length.

In the time trial, athletes in the U13 category rode 10 km while all other riders rode 20 km.

The road race was 24 km for U13 riders, 48 km for U15 riders and 72 km for all other riders.

U13 riders rode 10 km in the hill climb and the remaining riders rode 20 km.

Trena Irving, coach for U Kon Echelon, said this year’s race was the best one she’s been involved in hosting.

“From a coaching perspective, I was able to work with several different age groups and keep people together in the group,” said Irving. “Sometimes people are strung out in different groups and I don’t even get to see some of them in the race.”

Weather was sunny and warm for most of the weekend, but Sunday brought rain and cloud cover.

“Sunday was very rainy,” said Irving. “Fortunately it wasn’t cold, but it was just wet and not ideal for a race sure.”

The race was the second of three races the club holds each year.

The Tour de Haines Junction was May 12 and 13, and the Tour de Whitehorse is coming up June 1 to 3.

Six U Kon Echelon riders are also competing in the Hayman Classic in Penticton, B.C., from May 24 to 27.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Results

Overall

Expert Men

1 Ian Parker 3:46:35

Sport Women

1 Trena Irving 5:05:01

U13 Boys

1 Johna Irving-Staley 2:34:57

2 Taiga Buurman 2:35:28

U15 Girls

1 Ava Irving-Staley 3:58:14

U17 Girls

1 Veronica Porter 5:03:01

Time Trial

Expert Men

1 Ian Parker 30:49

Sport Men

1 Tom Ely 36:33

2 Malcolm Taggart 41:08

Sport Women

1 Trena Irving 36:48

U13 Boys

1 Johna Irving-Staley 19:37

2 Taiga Buurman 20:06

U15 Boys

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 37:29

U15 Girls

1 Ava Irving-Staley 37:20

U17 Boys

1 Caius Taggart-Cox 33:36

U17 Girls

1 Veronica Porter 36:19

U19 Boys

1 Micah Taggart-Cox 35:27

U23 Men

1 David Jackson 31:14

Road Race

Expert Men

1 Ian Parker 2:16:52

2 Geof Harries 2:16:58

Sport Men

1 Malcolm Taggart 3:12:42

Sport Women

1 Trena Irving 2:59:03

U13 Boys

1 Johna Irving-Staley 1:22:57

2 Taiga Buurman 1:22:58

3 Thomas Vollmer 1:28:37

U13 Girls

1 Tori Vollmer 52:40

U15 Boys

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 1:51:54

U15 Girls

1 Ava Irving-Staley 1:52:42

U17 Boys

1 Caius Taggart-Cox 2:33:03

U17 Girls

1 Veronica Porter 2:58:30

U19 Boys

1 Micah Taggart-Cox 2:21:07

Hill Climb

Expert Men

1 Ian Parker 58:54

2 Marc Lapointe 1:03:11

3 Rod Savoie 1:16:05

Expert Women

1 Laura Scott 1:11:19

Sport Women

1 Trena Irving 1:30:10

2 Sandy Birrell 1:39:38

U13 Boys

1 Johna Irving-Staley 52:23

2 Taiga Buurman 52:24

U13 Girls

1 Tori Vollmer 40:20

U15 Girls

1 Ava Irving-Staley 1:29:12.6

U17 Girls

1 Veronica Porter 1:29:12

U23 Men

1 David Jackson 1:15:44