Sasha Masson, pictured on the right during a race in 2017, finished fourth in the U20 men’s sprint race at the Haywood NorAm event on Dec. 6 in Canmore, Alta. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

Yukon cross-country skiers race at Haywood NorAm event in Alberta

Sasha Masson had the best result of the weekend, finishing fourth in the sprint

It was a busy weekend of racing for Yukon cross-country skiers at the Haywood NorAm event in Canmore, Alta., from Dec. 6 to 8.

On Dec. 6, skiers competed in a 1.3-kilometre sprint event.

A total of five Yukoners raced in the U20 men’s sprint. Sasha Masson was the top finisher, placing fourth with a time of two minutes and 48.89 seconds. Xavier McKeever won the final with a time of two minutes and 41.84 seconds.

Close behind Masson was teammate Derek Deuling in 13th with a time of two minutes and 50.95 seconds and Victor-Emile Thibeault was 22nd with a time of two minutes and 56.11 seconds. Both Deuling and Thibeault reached the quarter-finals.

Romeo Champagne was 42nd after qualification with a time of three minutes and 6.3 seconds, and Curtis Cash was 54th with a time of three minutes and 11.02 seconds.

Whitehorse’s Amanda Thomson finished 10th in the U20 women’s category with a time of three minutes and 24.57 seconds, behind winner Anna Pryce with a time of three minutes and 10.7 seconds.

Joining Thomson in the U20 category was Sonjaa Schmidt who placed 46th after qualification with a time of three minutes and 43.24 seconds.

Focus shifted to the interval-start classic races on Dec. 7 with more strong finishes for Yukon skiers.

At the senior level, Graham Nishikawa finished 21st in the men’s 10-km race with a time of 28 minutes and 58.8 seconds. Zak Ketterson won the race with a time of 27 minutes and 33.1 seconds.

Deuling had the highest finish of the day for the Yukon, placing fifth in the men’s U20 10-km race with a time of 30 minutes and 2.8 seconds. Joe Davies won the category with a time of 28 minutes and 41.3 seconds.

Masson finished 16th with a time of 31 minutes and 20.9 seconds, Thibeault finished 31st with a time of 33 minutes and 0.8 seconds, Curtis Cash finished 36th with a time of 34 minutes and 8.1 seconds, and Champagne finished 44th with a time of 35 minutes and 59.2 seconds.

Jasmine Drolet won the U20 women’s five-km race with a time of 16 minutes and 43.9 seconds.

Thomson finished 14th with a time of 17 minutes and 28.2 seconds, and Schmidt finished 19th with a time of 17 minutes and 51 seconds.

The final race of the weekend was an interval-start free race on Dec. 8.

In the senior men’s 15-km race, Nishikawa finished 15th with a time of 44 minutes and 5.8 seconds. Benjamin Lustgarten won the race with a time of 42 minutes and 56 seconds.

McKeever was the U20 men’s 15-km winner with a time of 44 minutes and 42.9 seconds.

The fastest Yukoner was Deuling in 14th place with a time of 48 minutes and 25.4 seconds. Masson was 23rd with a time of 50 minutes and 27.3 seconds, Champagne was 29th with a time of 52 minutes and 46.6 seconds, and Cash was 40th with a time of 57 minutes and 40.8 seconds.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
IBU World Cup season starts for Nadia Moser and Team Canada

Just Posted

Poor Creature must leave Yukonstruct by end of January, court rules

The café’s one-year lease for the space had not been renewed, contrary to owner’s claims, judge finds

Faro mine remediation company, mayor charged for allegedly intimidating workers

Parsons Inc. and Len Faber are facing five charges each under the Occupation Health and Safety Act

Whitehorse meeting on proposed Wildlife Act regulation changes draws large crowd

A public meeting about proposed regulation changes to the Yukon’s Wildlife Act… Continue reading

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Bear conflicts in the Yukon down significantly in 2019, Environment Yukon says

There were 163 human-bear conflicts reported in 2019, with 33 bears in total killed

IBU World Cup season starts for Nadia Moser and Team Canada

“It is good to have the first races finished”

Gold Nugget Championship puts spotlight on Yukon figure skaters

The event also served as trials for the upcoming Arctic Winter Games

Glacier Bears compete at Christmas Cracker swim meet in Victoria

The Whitehorse club had nearly two dozen top-10 finishes

New program aims to return kids in care to their communities

All 14 Yukon First Nations signed on to the guiding principles document for Honouring Connections

Whitehorse council approves the purchase of a transit app

Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition raises other issues with bus service

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the Whitehorse city council meeting Dec. 9

Destruction Bay man dies after snowmobile falls through ice on Kluane Lake

Yukon RCMP located the body of Walter Egg, 68, about 250 metres from the shoreline Dec. 10

Commentary: Yukon firearm owners need a voice in Ottawa

Are Yukoners being effectively represented in Ottawa?

Most Read