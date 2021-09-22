Yukon Cross Country Motorcyle Association finishes season with an Area 55 Harescramble

The YCCMA hosted three races in 2021 after only having one race in 2020 because of the pandemic

Tallon Williams rounds a bend while Travis Adams gives close pursuit during the YCCMA Harescramble at Area 55 on Sept. 18. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) had its final Harescramble of the season at Area 55 (100 Robert Service Way) on Sept. 18.

It was another great turnout for the YCCMA with 55 riders — a fitting amount of participants given the name of the race location.

The YCCMA was able to host three races in 2021, after only having one race in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was nice to give the kids and adults more races,” said organizer Mike Beaman. “It’s always nice to see how you progress through the season. Riders can try different classes and different tracks. It makes it a little more interesting and fun.”

Beaman said the YCCMA Harescrambles are great for families to come and enjoy and believes this year was a great success.

“The main thing is it’s a friendly sport and that’s what we try and go for,” said Beaman. “We have all different classes for novice riders and kids. Some kid riders are four when they start and it doesn’t matter how old they are. You can be 77 and still ride.”

The motorcyclists participated in endurance racing through long trails. Depending on the class riders were on the trails from one to three hours while C classes did 20 minutes.

The C Track was a single track with an open trail for the young participants. The B Track had optional intermediate obstacles while the A Track mixed intermediate and expert obstacles including logs, tires, rocks and hill climbs.

Enduro racing is a physically demanding sport, said Beaman. The tracks are designed to level the playing field by challenging riders with obstacles of varying difficulty so it’s the riders with the most technical skills that win, not the fastest bike.

The race-style mixes “many disciplines” including trails, moto-X and enduro-X.

Results:

The winners of each race were the riders who completed the most laps in the allotted time frame for their division.

Junior C: Talon Williams, Loic Revel, Django Secerbegovic.

Intermediate C: Ryan Hirsch, Justin Brient, Charlie Kent.

Intermediate C Girls: Leona Adams.

Junior B Girls: Sophie Hadley, Ryley Ryckman, Leah Muir.

Junior B 65: Max Labelle, Andrew O’Brien Jackson, Royce Thomas.

Junior B 85: Mason Geier, Memphis Nolan, Coltan Coates.

Ladies B: Kirsten Timpany, Miriam Cook, Breanna Muir.

Intermediate B: Aven Muir, Zak Brown.

Expert B: Jason Adams, Ryder Brulotte, Terje Kristensen.

Intermediate A: Neil Ryckman, Tony Watson, Frank Smith.

Expert A: Julian Revel, Teo Blakie, Jarrid Davy.



