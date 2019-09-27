Leah Muir, #46, leads Ryley Ryckman, #30, and Quinn Brown, #808, down a straight during the intermediate “C” girls race. Muir and Brown finished second and third in the 2019 YCCMA Enduro Championship. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association debuts new facility with final race of the season

Harescramble II also served as the final race in the 2019 YCCMA Enduro Championship

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) held its final event of the season on Sept. 22 in Whitehorse.

Harescramble II, the third and final race of the season, was the first to be held at the club’s new track on Robert Service Way.

A total of 71 riders in 10 categories took part in the event, which was also the third leg of the YCCMA Enduro Championship.

Mike Beaman, one of the race directors, said the course was a hit with riders.

“Everybody was pretty happy with the new track and I think it was a good mix of disciplines for sure,” said Beaman, noting that the race courses included sections of trail, motocross and enduro-x riding. “I think everybody had a lot of fun. It was something new and interesting.”

Some rain before the event coupled with work from volunteers meant that riders had plenty of traction with minimal dust on race day.

“We’ve lucked out a lot,” said Beaman. “We watered the track the day before and we had some rain as well, so it worked out in our favour.”

On the track, “C” classes raced for 20 minutes on the most basic of the three courses, while “A” and “B” classes raced on the “A” and “B” courses.

“A” and “B” races were one to three hours depending on class and included intermediate and expert obstacles like logs, tires, rocks and hill climbs.

With the new facility now operational, Beaman said the YCCMA will take a look at what type of events will be offered next year at its annual general meeting.

“We’ll get as much feedback from all the people involved, all the people racing, and see what everybody likes to do and kind of go in that direction,” said Beaman. “That’s the main thing – making sure these kids have a sport and they have some fun and they progress. It’s great for their confidence, it’s a great family sport and it’s good exercise for these kids. (They) get out and have a little adventure.”

The winner of the junior “C” race was Max Labelle with Royce Thomas second and Carter Coates third.

In the intermediate “C” race, Hunter Grant finished first, Sam Adams finished second and KJ Raymond finished third.

The winner of the intermediate “C” girls race was Sophie Hadley. Mia Raymond finished second and Shaila Tanner finished third.

David Germain won the junior “B” race, while Memphis Nolan and Daniel Koehl finished second and third respectively.

In the ladies “B” race, Amanda McCarthy won with Antje Beaman in second and Melanie Mihoc in third.

Clayton Hadley won the sportsman “B” race, followed by Murray Arsenault and Brad Wilson in second and third.

The winner of the intermediate “B” race was Brendan Germain, with Cameron Geier second and Colby Hadley third.

In the expert “B” race, Terje Kristensen finished first, Ethan Davy finished second and Jason Adams finished third.

The winner of the intermediate “A” race was Neil Ryckman, Frank Smith finished second and Chris Lane was third.

Sam Schirmer won the expert “A” race with Julien Revel in second and Dewan Houde in third.

The 2019 YCCMA Enduro Championship standings were also finalized with riders earning points based on finishes in all three events this season.

In the junior “C” class, Royce Thomas was first, Max Labelle was second and Carter Coates was third.

In the intermediate “C” class, Hunter Grant was first, KJ Raymond was second and Colton Coates was third.

Sophie Hadley won the intermediate “C” girls class, with Leah Muir finishing second and Quinn Brown finishing third.

Moving up to the “B” classes, Casey Hadley won the junior “B” class with Joel Lafreniere second and Memphis Nolan third.

Melanie Mihoc won the ladies “B” class, Amanda McCarthy was second and Antje Beaman was third.

Clayton Hadley won the sportsman “B” class with Brad Wilson second and Murray Arsenault third.

The winner of the intermediate “B” class was Cameron Geier. Ryder Brulotte finished second and Colby Hadley finished third.

Ethan Davy won the expert “B” class, while Jarrid Davy was second and Jason Adams was third.

In the intermediate “A” class, Cole Beaman was first, Neil Ryckman was second and Frank Smith was third.

Lastly, Sam Schrimer won the expert “A” class with Julien Revel second and Dewan Houde third.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

 

David Germain catches some air during the YCCMA’s Harescramble II event on Sept. 22 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Previous story
Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge

Just Posted

Federal candidates weigh-in on environmental issues in the Yukon

Environmental organizations layout issues they think should be addressed by the next MP

Whitehorse man pleads guilty in severe domestic abuse case

The Crown is considering an application for a long-term or dangerous offender designation

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association debuts new facility with final race of the season

Harescramble II also served as the final race in the 2019 YCCMA Enduro Championship

Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge

Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge The Buffalo Sabres assigned Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Off-duty RCMP officer likely died of heart attack before crash, coroner says

Late Yukon RCMP Sgt. James “Jim” Giczi likely died of a heart… Continue reading

Whitehorse council news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at Whitehorse city council Sept. 23

COMMENTARY: It’s time to commit to age-friendly communities

Lillian Nakamura Maguire Oct. 1 is the International Day of Older Persons.… Continue reading

Dylan Cozens continues preseason push for Buffalo Sabres roster spot

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens continues to impress during the NHL preseason with the… Continue reading

Athletics Yukon hosts Cross Country Championships

Ninety-one runners in 12 divisions competed at the event

Commentary: How Yukon’s federal election candidates would tackle the opioid crisis

Esther Armstrong The overdose crisis continues to have a devastating impact on… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Election 2019: Almost as fun as a hockey pool

The federal election has officially kicked off, and just in time. The… Continue reading

Yukon skateboarders compete at Skate Comp 2019

The event featured nearly two dozen skaters from across the territory and beyond

Most Read