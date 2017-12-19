David Quesnel won the 81 kg senior division and was named best boxer of the tournament for his efforts. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon boxers excel at Alberta Bronze Gloves tournament

‘The last four Bronze Gloves we’ve gone to, one of our boxers has won best boxer three out of the four’

Three of the Yukon’s premier pugilists ventured south to Edmonton for the Alberta Bronze Gloves Dec. 2-3 and returned with some stellar results.

David Quesnel won the 81-kilogram senior division and was named best boxer of the tournament for his efforts.

Quesnel won his only fight on the weekend to take first place.

“It was really good,” said Quesnel. “I did everything I wanted to.”

Quesnel’s first bout was cancelled because his scheduled opponent was unable to fight after trying to get down to the required weight and ending up in the hospital.

Coach Jess Staffen said after five fights, Quesnel’s next bout could be at a Golden Gloves event for more experienced fighters.

“We’re looking at opening him up and bringing him to the next level,” said Staffen.

Quesnel agreed.

“Hopefully the next fight will be a Golden Gloves fight. Hopefully I can secure a spot in the nationals from it,” said Quesnel.

Brittni Waddington won a gold medal in the 60-kg senior female division on the back of two victories.

“She won both of her fights really solidly. Just being aggressive, moving forward [with] good punches,” said Staffen.

Waddington hadn’t fought in two years, but said felt the urge to get back in the ring after rediscovering her love for the sport.

Sean Clarke, fighting in the 62-kg senior division, lost via technical knockout in the third round of his only bout after a pair of eight counts.

“I went in there trying to be aggressive,” said Clarke “I see myself as a counter fighter, but the coaches were watching the previous fights and they said when it gets down to a decision at the end, the decision is typically going to the aggressor.”

Clarke said he came out “fast and hard” in the first two rounds, but that he ran out of energy in the third.

“It’s too bad,” said Staffen. “He was winning on points.”

For the two months prior to the tournament, the fighters were training five times a week and Staffen said they were all well prepared for their bouts.

Asked if the results were at all surprising, Staffen said they were not.

“I was expecting it. They had been doing a lot of work. They’ve done a lot of sparring. They’ve done a lot of work on their own to really get ready,” said Staffen. “They were all in a good headspace going down.”

Staffen said the weekend was a success.

“Results like that always make me look forward to the next tournament,” said Staffen. “The last four Bronze Gloves we’ve gone to, one of our boxers has won best boxer three out of the four.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

