Yukon Badminton Association hosts 2019 Open Championships

A student learns how to play badminton at the Canada Games Centre on Feb. 2, 2018. The Yukon Badminton Association's 2019 Open Championships were April 5 and 6 at Takhini Elementary School and the 2019 Junior Championships are set for May 3 to 5 at Porter Creek Secondary School.

The Yukon Badminton Association held its 2019 Open Championships on April 5 and 6 at Takhini Elementary School in Whitehorse.

Approximately 20 athletes participated in both men’s and women’s singles as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competition.

Eri Boye, director of tournaments with the YBA, said the event was a hit with players.

“It went well,” said Boye. “The level of play was reasonably good — if not high — and overall I was happy to see a number of people out there. It seemed like everybody had a good time.”

This year’s winner in the women’s singles category was Caroline Thibault. Anastasiya Matlashevska was second and Erin Johnston was third.

In the men’s singles category, Angus Hayden was the winner. Second place went to John Kremer and Wayne Coghill finished third.

The women’s doubles category was the smallest at the event with just two pairings. Johnston and Matlashevska won, and Thibault and Nicole Jacques were second.

In men’s doubles competition, Kremer and Hayden won with Coghill and Jonathan Gauthier finishing second. Third place went to Boye and Ethan Allen.

Lastly, in mixed doubles the duo of Kremer and Thibault finished first. Second spot was Coghill and Johnston, and Ed Heynen and Matlashevska were third.

The championships were originally scheduled to conclude on April 7, but wrapped early because of how quickly the singles events progressed.

“Rather than having people just sit around, we just kept playing through,” said Boye, explaining singles competition takes the most time since just two players compete at a time and typically the mixed doubles category is pushed back. “But there weren’t very many women. … I think there was only four that actively played within most of the categories, so we were able to fly through the ladies events relatively quickly.”

Next up for the Yukon’s badminton players is the 2019 Junior Championships at Porter Creek Secondary School from May 3 to 5. The event is open to athletes at the under 13, under 15, under 17 and under 19 age levels.

