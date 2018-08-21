Yukon athletes race in annual triathlon

A biker heads out for a 16-kilometre ride during the second leg of the Rick Janowicz Long Lake Triathlon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Rick Janowicz Long Lake Triathlon was Aug. 11 in Whitehorse as dozens of athletes swam, rode and ran both individually and in teams.

The race included a one-kilometre swim, a 16-km bike ride and finished with a six-km run.

This year’s race was renamed to pay tribute to Rick Janowicz, who was heavily involved in organizing previous iterations of the race.

First to cross the finish line this year was Team A OK, made up of Megan Wilson, Sam Oettli and Mackenzie Downing, with a time of one hour, 49 minutes and 11 seconds.

Team A OK were followed closely by the team of John Berryman, Curtis Cash and Brahm Hyde under the name Team Berryman with a time of one hour, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.

Next to finish the race was Brian Horton, the first solo competitor, with a time of one hour, 55 minutes and 10 seconds.

Anthony Bier was second in the male solo category with a time of one hour, 57 minutes and 59 seconds with Eric Buchi third in a time of two hours, 10 minutes and 58 seconds.

The fastest female in the race was Charlotte Kerjean with a time of two hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds. Vanessa Younker was third in two hours, 23 minutes and nine seconds, and Julia Gerlad was third with a time of two hours, 33 minutes and 48 seconds.

The third-place team of Mike Birkett and Todd Pryor, racing under the name Todd, finished with a time of two hours, 11 minutes and 22 seconds.

Results (top 10)

Female Solo

1 Charlotte Kerjean 2:22:48

2 Vanessa Younker 2:23:09

3 Julia Gerlad 2:33:48

4 Rosh Govindasamy 2:44:13

5 Chris Cash 2:47:05

6 Renee Mills 2:47:48

7 Maren Bradley 3:13:40

7 Natalie Thivierse 3:13:40

7 Sarah Waters 3:13:40

10 Callie Safnuk 3:26:42

Male Solo

1 Brian Horton 1:55:10

2 Anthony Bier 1:57:59

3 Eric Buchi 2:10:58

4 Benoit Turcotte 2:11:23

5 Logan Boehmer 2:12:04

6 Phil Emerson 2:16:32

7 Benjamin Van Gogh 2:25:43

8 Jeremy Flamand 2:33:48

9 Ian Ruitenberg 2:35:59

10 Duncan McInnis 2:50:44

Team

1 Team A OK 1:49:11

2 Team Barryman 1:51:52

3 Todd 2:11:22

4 Team “No Name” 2:13:59

5 Team PDQ 2:16:03

6 Queen B’s 2:21:30

7 Saving the best for last 2:21:38

8 Team “No Name” 2:22:25

9 Too old for this 2:26:32

10 Team Echo 2:27:21

Swimmers race across Long Lake during the first portion of a triathlon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)