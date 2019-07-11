Yukon athletes gain valuable experience at Jack Brow Memorial 2019

Seven Yukoners travelled to B.C. for the meet

While most of the territory was relaxing over the long weekend, seven Yukoners were in Kelowna, B.C., for the Jack Brow Memorial 2019 track and field meet from June 28 to 30 hosted by the Okanagan Athletics Club at the Apple Bowl Stadium.

The meet was the first chance for a number of athletes to compete on a rubber track and throw using permanent circles, as construction on a new track at F.H. Collins continues over the summer.

At the meet, a number of athletes came away with personal bests both on the track and in the field.

Darby McIntyre led the way for the Yukon, earning silver in the men’s 18 to 19 5,000-metre run. McIntyre finished with a time of 19 minutes and 39.17 seconds, just over a minute behind winner Jordan Bax.

In the women’s 18 to 19 200-m dash, Jetta Bilsky finished fourth in the finals, with the win going to Kelowna local Kenaysha Lyder.

Keeping with the 200-m dash, Emily King finished ninth in the women’s 16 to 17 race, Andres Insley finished 14th in the men’s 14 to 15 race, and Queenie Lu finished 18th in the women’s 14 to 15 race.

In the shorter 100-m dash, King finished seventh in the women’s 16 to 17 race, Bilsky was third in the women’s 18 to 19 race, and Lu was 14th in the women’s 14 to 15 race.

On the men’s side, Insley was 13th and Zeb Blower was 14th in the 14 to 15 race.

Lu also ran the women’s 14 to 15 300-m dash, finishing 11th.

King rounded out the track finishes with a fifth place in the women’s 16 to 17 400-m dash.

Switching gears to field events, Jayden Demchuk was first in the women’s 18 to 19 hammer throw with a distance of 26.47 m.

In the javelin, Insley finished ninth in the men’s 14 to 15 category with a distance of 19.46 m and Demchuck was first in the women’s 18 to 19 category with a distance of 26.32 m.

The women’s 18 to 19 shot put was an all-Yukon affair, as Demchuk and Bilsky finished one-two in the standings.

In the women’s 14 to 15 shot put, Lu finished eighth.

Lu also finished seventh in the women’s 14 to 15 discus and Demchuk was first in the women’s 18 to 19 category.

Blower finished sixth in the men’s 14 to 15 high jump and King was fourth in the women’s 16 to 17 high jump.

In the long jump, Lu finished 16th in the women’s 14 to 15 category, King finished seventh in the women’s 16 to 17 category, Bilsky finished second in the women’s 18 to 19 category, and Blower finished 12th in the men’s 14 to 15 category.

