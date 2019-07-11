Seven Yukoners were in Kelowna, B.C., for the Jack Brow Memorial 2019 track and field meet. The meet was a warmup for athletes preparing for the Western Canada Summer Games in August. (Submitted/Athletics Yukon)

Yukon athletes gain valuable experience at Jack Brow Memorial 2019

Seven Yukoners travelled to B.C. for the meet

While most of the territory was relaxing over the long weekend, seven Yukoners were in Kelowna, B.C., for the Jack Brow Memorial 2019 track and field meet from June 28 to 30 hosted by the Okanagan Athletics Club at the Apple Bowl Stadium.

The meet was the first chance for a number of athletes to compete on a rubber track and throw using permanent circles, as construction on a new track at F.H. Collins continues over the summer.

At the meet, a number of athletes came away with personal bests both on the track and in the field.

Darby McIntyre led the way for the Yukon, earning silver in the men’s 18 to 19 5,000-metre run. McIntyre finished with a time of 19 minutes and 39.17 seconds, just over a minute behind winner Jordan Bax.

In the women’s 18 to 19 200-m dash, Jetta Bilsky finished fourth in the finals, with the win going to Kelowna local Kenaysha Lyder.

Keeping with the 200-m dash, Emily King finished ninth in the women’s 16 to 17 race, Andres Insley finished 14th in the men’s 14 to 15 race, and Queenie Lu finished 18th in the women’s 14 to 15 race.

In the shorter 100-m dash, King finished seventh in the women’s 16 to 17 race, Bilsky was third in the women’s 18 to 19 race, and Lu was 14th in the women’s 14 to 15 race.

On the men’s side, Insley was 13th and Zeb Blower was 14th in the 14 to 15 race.

Lu also ran the women’s 14 to 15 300-m dash, finishing 11th.

King rounded out the track finishes with a fifth place in the women’s 16 to 17 400-m dash.

Switching gears to field events, Jayden Demchuk was first in the women’s 18 to 19 hammer throw with a distance of 26.47 m.

In the javelin, Insley finished ninth in the men’s 14 to 15 category with a distance of 19.46 m and Demchuck was first in the women’s 18 to 19 category with a distance of 26.32 m.

The women’s 18 to 19 shot put was an all-Yukon affair, as Demchuk and Bilsky finished one-two in the standings.

In the women’s 14 to 15 shot put, Lu finished eighth.

Lu also finished seventh in the women’s 14 to 15 discus and Demchuk was first in the women’s 18 to 19 category.

Blower finished sixth in the men’s 14 to 15 high jump and King was fourth in the women’s 16 to 17 high jump.

In the long jump, Lu finished 16th in the women’s 14 to 15 category, King finished seventh in the women’s 16 to 17 category, Bilsky finished second in the women’s 18 to 19 category, and Blower finished 12th in the men’s 14 to 15 category.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse defeats Dawson City in second annual Yukon Cricket Championship

Just Posted

Ross River Dena Council appealing hunting licences case

RRDC filed its notice of appeal June 25

Court of Appeal dismisses ex-Yukon government employee’s case

The Yukon Court of Appeal found the Yukon government had valid reasons to fire Andrew Schaer

Dawsonite considers legal action over sewer work

He says the work, that would destroy trees, was not clearly articulated

What to know about the Yukon’s five federal candidates

The News compiled priorities of each candidate

Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Yukon government sign education agreement

The three-year agreement will see more cultural supports and resources in four Whitehorse schools

Whitehorse defeats Dawson City in second annual Yukon Cricket Championship

“They came and we had a real Yukon Cricket Championship”

Canada Day Tourney pits Yukon soccer players against each other and the elements

“We played in extreme heat, extreme smoke conditions”

How do you define a meeting?

Maybe Whitehorse council is just having “gatherings”

Expanded fair to showcase farming fun

Inaugural Yukon Farm Fair will feature tractor tows, local wares, a bench show and more

Editorial: Council and city staff admit they can’t speak honestly if the public is watching

Whitehorse is already less transparent then most municipalities in Canada. Closing meetings to the public is wrong

Dancing in limbo: New dance show set to make its premiere in the Yukon

The show premieres on July 9 at the Yukon Arts Centre

Yukonomist: Shocking but sadly not surprising

The auditor general’s report on Yukon education was grim

Yukon Soccer Association hosts clinic for Dawson City F.C. players

“After five years, the thing I’ve always found is the support for soccer up there is fantastic”

Most Read