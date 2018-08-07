Yukon 1,000 winners finish in less than a week

The 1,600-kilometre race started with 14 teams and all but one reached the finish line

The Kiwis, Wendy Riach and Ian Huntsman, won the 2018 Yukon 1,000 with a time of six days, 14 hours and 55 minutes. (Harry Thomson/Yukon 1,000 Canoe Race)

The Yukon 1,000, the “world’s longest canoe race,” has come and gone for another year and all teams are now off the Yukon River.

The tandem kayak team of Ian Huntsman and Wendy Riach, the Kiwis, was the first to reach the finish line, arriving late in the evening on July 28 to the Alaska Pipeline Bridge on the Dalton Highway. The team finished with a time of six days, 14 hours and 15 minutes.

This year’s winning time was 12 hours slower than the race record set in 2009.

Kokorua, the tandem kayak team of Simon Woods and Neil Taylor were next to reach the finish line, placing second overall with a time of seven days, three hours 41 minutes and 30 second.

The fastest tandem canoe and third fastest overall was Hobo Squad, made up of William Rich and Patrick Broemmel, who finished in seven days, four hours and 53 minutes.

Fourth and fifth overall were the two closest times in the race with only 20 minutes separating the teams.

The tandem canoe team Independent Poland finished in fourth, narrowly beating the fifth place tandem canoe team Harlin Chancers.

The top standup paddleboard team in the race was Starboard, consisting of Bart de Zwart and Ike Frans, who finished 11th overall with a time of eight days, one hour, 42 minutes and 25 seconds.

The 1,600-kilometre race follows the Yukon River from Whitehorse into Alaska and is currently held every two years. The first iteration of the race was in 2009.

Overall Results

1 Kiwis 6 days 14:15:00

2 Kokorua 7 days 3:41:30

3 Hobo Squad 7 days 4:53:00

4 Independent Poland 7 days 7:28:00

5 Harlin Chancers 7 days 7:48:00

6 10thLifeKayaking 7 days 9:40:00

7 RP 7 days 11:29:00

8 Essence 7 days 17:28:00

9 ISLAGIATT 7 days 19:47:00

10 Yu-kon not be serious 8 days 0:53:45

11 Starboard 8 days 1:42:25

12 Cocoplum Navy 8 days 20:09:00

13 Extremely Insane SUPMADKIWI 9 days 12:30:00

14 Savage DNF

Tandem Canoe Results

1 Hobo Squad

2 Independent Poland

3 Harlin Chancers

4 Essence

5 ISLAGIATT

6 Yu-kon not be serious

Tandem Kayak Results

1 Kiwis

2 Kokorua

3 10thLifeKayaking

4 RP

Standup Paddleboard Results

1 Starboard

2 Cocoplum Navy

3 Extremely Insane SUPMADKIWI