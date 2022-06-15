Whitehorse city councillor Jocelyn Curteanu hands out medals to the young athletes who completed the 2022 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon. Athletes also received a buff, water bottle and a treat bag with snacks and goodies. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Young athletes swim, run and bike their way to medal-winning finishes

City hosts its ninth kids’ triathlon

The Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon took place at the Canada Games Centre on June 11.

Kids were placed in heats according to their age: 11 to 14; 8 to 10; 6 to 7; and 5-years-old with an adult.

Lifeguard Nathan Muir-Cressman greets a group of young athletes ready to take on their heat in the swimming portion of the City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon held June 11. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

A competitor in the 1.8 kilometre run in the six and seven year old category of the City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 11. Other categories saw five-year-olds run 500 metres alongside a caregiver, eight to 10-year-olds run one kilometre, and 11 to 14 year olds run three kilometres before getting to their bikes to complete the event. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Athletes await the countdown to begin their swim in the Whitehorse kids’ triathlon on June 11 at the Canada Games Centre. A total of 115 participants took part in the event that saw five-year-olds swim one lap in the leisure pool, and in the larger pool six and seven-year-olds swim 50 metres, eight to 10-year-olds swim 100 m and 11 to 14-year-olds swim 200 m before completing run and bike portions of the event. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon competitors and their families take in extra activities that were set up in the Canada Games Centre parking lot, including the Whitehorse Fire Department’s bouncy castle and chalk drawing among others. (Stephanie Wadddell/Yukon News)

A cyclist approaches the finish line at the 2022 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 11. In the cycling portion of the event five-year-olds cycled 500 metres with a caregiver alongside, six and seven-year-olds rode their bikes 1.8 kilometres, eight to 10-year-olds biked 2.7 km, and 11 to 14-year-olds cycled five km to the finish line. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

