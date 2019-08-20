YCCMA Mosquito Harescramble includes record numbers for return of ladies class

“I think it’s a good indication it’s turning to a family sport versus what it has been in the past”

Ladies “B” riders race down the dusty course at the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association’s Mosquito Harescramble on Aug. 11. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association hosted the Mosquito Harescramble at the Schirmer Family Ranch on Aug. 11 just outside of Whitehorse.

A total of 73 riders raced in nine categories, ranging from 20 minutes up to three hours.

Conditions were dry for the event compared to others and organizers adjusted the start for “A” track riders.

“They were riding more technical terrain,” said YCCMA president Mike Beaman. “For safety, we did a staggered start which worked out good and everybody was able to race with less dust.”

While the increased dust reduced visibility and the drier conditions made traction harder to maintain on features like hill climbs, dry conditions made things like rocks and logs easier to handle.

Competition started with three “C” track events, designed for younger riders.

In the junior “C” race, Max Labelle finished first with Royce Thomas second and Carter Coates third.

The winner in the intermediate “C” race was Casey Hadley. Second place went to KJ Raymond and third place went to Mason Geier.

Mia Raymond won the girls intermediate “C” race, while Sophie Hadley finished second and Ryley Ryckman finished third.

Four races happened on the “B” track, which added optional intermediate obstacles not found on the “C” track.

In the sportsman “B” race, Clayton Hadley finished first with Tom Pechio finishing second and Brad Wilson finishing third.

The ladies “B” race was reintroduced at this event, with a record nine riders racing.

“The ladies class was the big success for the day,” said Beaman. “I think the sport is growing and I think it’s a good indication it’s turning to a family sport versus what it has been in the past, so that’s great.”

First place went to Antje Beaman, second place went to Amanda McCarthy and third place went to Megan Stallabrass.

Aven Muir won the intermediate “B” race. Ryder Brulotte was second and Cameron Geier was third.

In the expert “B” race, Ethan Davy took first place, Niels Kristensen finished second and Vince Van Delft finished third.

Lastly, the day included two “A” track races, which incorporated expert obstacles as well, such as logs, tires, rocks and hill climbs.

In the intermediate “A” race, Chris Lane was the winner with Cole Beaman in second and Neil Ryckman in third.

The winner of the expert “A” race was Sam Schirmer. Second place went to Julien Revel and third place went to Steven Sanders.

The YCCMA is hosting another hare scramble on Sept. 22 at the new YCCMA motocross track opposite the Robert Service Campground in Whitehorse.

