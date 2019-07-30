Wolfpack win at Stampede Showdown

The under 11 boys Wolfpack basketball team were in Calgary for the Calgary Stampede Showdown Basketball Tournament from July 5 to 7, winning its division with a 4-1 record. (Submitted)

It was a busy start to the month for three Whitehorse basketball teams in Calgary for the Calgary Stampede Showdown Basketball Tournament from July 5 to 7. Three Wolfpack Minor Basketball teams went a combined 11-2 and each won its respective division.

The under 13 boys team had the best record of the bunch, finishing a perfect 4-0. The under 11 boys team finished 4-1, with the lone loss coming in overtime to the team the Wolfpack ultimately beat in the final.

Finally, the under 15 boys team finished 3-1 with one win only being secured as time expired. (John Hopkins-Hill)

