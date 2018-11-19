Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser named to biathlon World Cup team

Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser, pictured at a 2016 IBU Cup event, was one of eight Canadians to earn a spot on the World Cup team to start the season. (Richard Boruta/Biathlon Alberta Training Centre)

When Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser was named to the Canadian national biathlon team in April, she told the News she wasn’t sure what all her goals would be this season but she did name one — getting a chance to ski at the World Cup.

Thanks to strong finishes at the Biathlon Canada team trials held in Canmore, Alta., from Nov. 6 to 9, Moser will realize that goal in December after being one of eight biathletes named to the World Cup team.

Moser started the trials with a fifth-place finish in the first sprint event before reaching the podium in the second sprint with a third-place finish.

In the final trials event, the modified relay, Moser finished first overall with a time of 19 minutes and 57.5 seconds.

Going into the trials, Moser said she knew it was a possibility but that all the athletes times were very close.

“I just thought, you know what? I have nothing to lose. If I just make the IBU Cup (the second tier of international competition), that’s fine with me because that’s where I’ve been for the past couple years. If I make the World Cup, that’s just a bonus,” said Moser. “It’s pretty exciting to actually make the World Cup then.”

Moser said her summer training went well.

“It wasn’t really any different than any other training summer,” said Moser. “Training with the national team we did do a few different workouts that I didn’t do before, but it was all good.”

Biathlon Canada breaks the season down into tours, so Moser and company really only know they’ll be competing in December. After that, nothing is guaranteed.

So while Moser doesn’t have any concrete goals for the season — “I think I have to see how the first races go,” said Moser — she did say racing at the Canmore, Alta., World Cup event in February would be special.

“I think it would be pretty cool to race the World Cup in Canmore,” said Moser. “But we’ll see if I can stay up on (the) World Cup.”

Joining Moser on the World Cup circuit are Megan Bankes, Rosanna Crawford, Megan Tandy, Christian Gow, Scott Gow, Brendan Green and Nathan Smith.

The World Cup starts with an event in Pokljuka, Slovenia, from Dec. 2 to 9 before moving on to Hochfilzen, Austria, from Dec. 13 to 16 and then Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, from Dec. 20 to 23.

Biathlon Canada team trials 2018 results

Women’s overall Tuesday sprint

1 Megan Bankes 21:43.2

2 Megan Tandy 22:06.0

3 Rosanna Crawford 22:35.6

4 Emma Lunder 22:43.3

5 Nadia Moser 23:00.3

Women’s overall Thursday sprint

1 Megan Tandy 21:17.5

2 Rosanna Crawford 21:23.2

3 Nadia Moser 21:38.7

4 Sarah Beaudry 21:41.6

5 Megan Bankes 21:47.6

Women’s overall modified relay

1 Nadia Moser 19:57.5

2 Emily Dickson 20:03.5

3 Sarah Beaudry 20:04.8

4 Megan Tandy 20:12.2

5 Megan Bankes 20:13.5