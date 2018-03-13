Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser grabs top 10 at Junior World Championships

‘It feels great to be able to represent Canada and Yukon on the world stage’

Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser, seen here in action last season in Austria, was part of Team Canada at the Junior World Championships in Estonia. (Richard Boruta/Biathlon Alberta Training Centre)

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser had a strong showing at the International Biathlon Union’s Junior World Championships.

Held in Otepää, Estonia, from Feb. 26 to March 4, Moser said it was close to -20 C near the beginning of the week, but that conditions warmed up as the championships progressed.

Up first for Moser was the junior women’s 3×6-kilometre relay on Feb. 27, 2018.

France won the event with a time of one hour, two minutes and 52.1 seconds, with Norway finishing second, 17.5 seconds behind, and Russia in third 40.1 seconds behind France.

Canada’s squad of Emily Dickson, Moser and Megan Bankes finished in ninth place, three minutes and 31.6 seconds behind the winners.

In the junior women’s 12.5-kilometre individual event on March 1, Moser had her best finish of the championship when she crossed the finish line in eighth place.

Kamila Zuk of Poland won the race with a time of 41 minutes and 36.1 seconds, hitting 18 out of 20 targets.

Moser’s time was four minutes and 18.9 seconds behind Zuk and she hit 17 out of 20 targets.

In the junior women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint on March 3, Zuk again was the winner. She finished in a time of 22 minutes and 32.5 seconds and hit nine out of 10 targets.

Bankes was the top Canadian, finishing in ninth place one minute and 49.5 seconds behind Zuk. Moser finished two minutes and 46.2 second behind the winner in 21st position.

Moser put on an impressive charge in the junior women’s 10-kilometre pursuit finishing in 11th position despite starting in 21st based on the sprint.

Marketa Davidova of Czech Republic won the pursuit, finishing 28.1 seconds ahead of Zuk.

Moser said she did what she set out to do.

“I did want to get a top 10, at least one, which I got,” said Moser. “It would have been nice to get more than one, but it works.”

While the eighth-place finish in the individual was her best result, she said she was happy with how many spots she was able to make up in the pursuit.

“It’s a little different because you know where you are most of the time,” said Moser, explaining that the penalty loops and starting position based on the sprint finish create a different scenario for racers than events like the individual, where missed shots include time penalties and starts are staggered.

She said events like the Junior World Championships are always a thrill.

“It’s really cool,” said Moser. “It’s a really exciting experience. It feels great to be able to represent Canada and Yukon on the world stage.”

Moser said the next few weeks will be dedicated to training, with a focus on getting ready for the Canadian Championships in Charlo, New Brunswick.

She credits her success to all the support from the community.

“I just want to thank everyone that supported me this year, especially Sport Yukon.”

