Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser earns a pair of top 30 finishes at IBU Cup event in Germany

Nadia Moser, seen here during competition in 2015, finished 41st, 29th and 26th in three events at the IBU Cup event in Arber, Germany, from Jan. 17 to 20. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser continued her season with three more biathlon races at the IBU Cup event in Arber, Germany, from Jan. 17 to 20.

The weekend kicked off with the women’s 12.5-km short individual competition on Jan. 17.

In the opening competition, Ukrainian Yuliia Zhuravok took first place with a time of 36 minutes and 47 seconds. Swedish biathletes finished second and third with Chardine Sloof one minute and 1.9 seconds behind Zhuravok and Elisabeth Hoegberg one minute and 38.7 seconds behind the winner.

Moser was the top Canadian, finishing 41st, five minutes and 47.6 seconds behind Zhuravok. Fellow Canadian Emily Dickson was six minutes and 47.9 seconds behind the winner, good for 51st place.

After a day off, the women were back on the course for the 7.5-km sprint competition on Jan. 19.

First place went to Russian Victoria Slivko with a time of 21 minutes and 29.7 seconds.

Ingela Andersson of Sweden was 16.7 seconds back in second place and Norway’s Ragnhild Femsteinevik was 19.0 seconds behind Slivko in third.

Moser cracked the top 30 in the sprint, finishing 29th, just one minute and 38.6 seconds behind the race winner.

Dickson was three minutes and 4.4 seconds off the winning pace in 56th place.

Women’s competition wrapped up with a 10-km pursuit on Jan. 20, where Moser was again in the top 30.

Slivko was the winner with a time of 30 minutes and 14.4 seconds, followed by Germany’s Nadine Horchler just 13.4 seconds behind in second and Hoegberg in third, 18.7 seconds behind Slivko.

Moser was again the top Canadian, finishing three minutes and 9.8 seconds behind the winner in 26th.

Dickson finished four minutes and 43.9 seconds behind Slivko in 39th place.

