Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser brings home IBU Cup win

“Ending the year with a win was a great Christmas present”

Nadia Moser, seen here during competition in 2015, won her first IBU Cup race on Dec. 22 in Austria. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

Nadia Moser picked up her first victory on the international stage at an IBU Cup event in Obertilliach, Austria, on Dec. 22.

The Yukoner won the women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint competition — the final race of the event — with a time of 20 minutes and 43.4 seconds.

Second place went to Russia’s Natalia Gerbulova, who was 0.4 seconds behind Moser, and in third place was fellow Canadian Megan Bankes.

“It was really exciting to win an IBU Cup,” said Moser in an email. “I really was not expecting to even make top six.”

Moser said conditions were good for the race, with no wind or snow to affect the shooting.

“Ending the year with a win was a great Christmas present, but it’s not the end of the season yet so I still have to keep focused on the next races,” said Moser. “(The win) doesn’t change my goals that much. I think I will just have a little more confidence in my shooting because I know that I am capable of good results.”

Canadians Emily Dickson and Darya Sepandj finished 58th and 91st respectively in the sprint.

In the super sprint event on Dec. 21, Moser earned a top 10 finish after qualifying in 12th position.

She was the top Canadian, finishing in seventh place just 18.8 seconds behind the winner, Felicia Lindqvist from Sweden.

Moser’s previous best finish at an IBU Cup event was 45th at a sprint event in Arber, Germany, last season.

The competition in Obertilliach kicked off with the women’s 15-km individual on Dec. 19, where Moser finished 69th.

First place in that race went to France’s Caroline Colombo. The top Canadian was Bankes in 11th, followed by Dickson in 44th. Sepandj rounded out the Canadian finishes in 91st.

Moser started the season with World Cup appearances in Pokljuka, Slovenia, and Hochfilzen, Austria, where her best result was 16th in a relay event.

Her best World Cup individual finish was 85th at a sprint event in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, last season.

For her part, Moser said switching between the two competitions should not make much of a difference in her approach.

“It shouldn’t change anything,” said Moser. “But I usually feel more confident (at) IBU Cup (events) than World Cup (events).”

Moser will be back in action at the next IBU Cup event in Duszniki Zdroj, Poland, from Jan. 7 to 13.

The IBU Cup is a second-tier international competition that runs concurrently with the World Cup.

Moser was first named to the Canadian national team in April and earned a place on the World Cup team to start the season after strong results at the national team trials in Canmore, Alta., in November.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

IBU Cup Obertilliach results

Women’s 7.5-km sprint

1 Nadia Moser 20:43.4

2 Natalia Gerbulova +0.4

3 Megan Bankes +0.7

58 Emily Dickson +2:12.1

91 Darya Sepandj +3:58.7

Women’s 15-km individual

1 Caroline Colombo 42:11.6

2 Nadine Horchler +0.6

3 Elisabeth Hoegberg +18.4

11 Megan Bankes +1:09.4

44 Emily Dickson +4:43.7

69 Nadia Moser +7:18.3

91 Darya Sepandj + 12:37.7

Women’s super sprint qualification

1 Ingela Andersson 9:21.0

2 Elisabeth Hoegberg +1.8

2 Dunja Zdouc +1.8

12 Nadia Moser +17.6

31 Megan Bankes +42.1

33 Emily Dickson +43.5

67 Darya Sepandj +1:27.5

Women’s super sprint final

1 Felicia Lindqvist 15:49.9

2 Elisabeth Hoegberg +1.7

3 Karoline Offigstad Knotten +14.3

7 Nadia Moser +18.8