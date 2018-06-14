Whitehorse slo-pitch season starts with tournament

‘When everyone is out at the fields and there are crowds, people enjoy it a lot more’

The shortstop from Hub International fields a grounder during the division 2A final where the Great West Grizzles beat Hub International during the Whitehorse Co-ed Slo-pitch opening tournament in Whitehorse on June 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse Co-ed Slo-pitch League kicked off the season with its opening tournament June 1-3.

This year’s tournament was shorter than years past, held over one weekend rather than two.

Breton Fraser, league vice-president, explained the overall size of the league is down slightly this season meaning the tournament scheduling could be fit into a weekend.

A total of 38 teams in six divisions participated in the tournament.

“Not every team in the league took part but that’s about a 75 per cent turnout, which is really good,” said Fraser.

“There is around 50 — maybe a little less — teams in the league this year and in previous years it was closer to 60, so that just made the logistics a bit too much to do it over one weekend.”

Fraser said the new format is something the league would like to continue and something players seemed to enjoy.

“If numbers allow, and if we can make it work, we’d love to do it on one weekend again,” said Fraser. “They liked having it all going on in one weekend — it makes it feel more like a tournament. When everyone is out at the fields and there are crowds, people enjoy it a lot more.”

In division 2A, the Great West Grizzlies beat Hub International in the final and the Hyland Electric Padres finished in third.

Total North beat the BLC Knights in division 2B, while the NTP Hawks finished in third.

The Jim Shockey Predators bested Titanium storage in the division 3A final with BV Minerals coming in third.

The West Coast Warriors were the top division 3B team with Cardinal Contracting in second and the Kaska Bears in third.

Northwestel, Whitehorse Massage Therapy and Dave’s Cleaning finished first, second and third in division 4A.

In division 4B, Jiffy Lube beat Yukon College in the final and Twin Peaks finished third.

