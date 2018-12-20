Tom Patrick/Yukon News file Whitehorse’s Alex Petriw, pictured here in May 2017, had a handful of top 10s in Victoria at the Xmas Cracker swim meet.

Whitehorse Glacier Bears rack up strong finishes at Victoria swim meet

The club’s lone win came from Kassua Dreyer in the 200 metre breaststroke

A contingent of Whitehorse Glacier Bears swimmers were in Victoria, B.C., for the 16th annual Xmas Cracker Invitational swim meet hosted by Pacific Coast Swimming from Dec. 7 to 9.

Although the team earned dozens of top 10 results, the lone win came in the girls 13 and 14 200-metre-breaststroke.

Kassua Dreyer finished first with a finals time of two minutes and 46.2 seconds. Teammate Mia Barrault also cracked the top 10, finishing fourth.

The stream of strong finishes started on Dec. 7 with strong results in the 50 m butterfly.

At the girls 13 and 14 level, Amelia Ford was fifth and Dreyer was eighth. Hannah Kingscote was sixth in the girls 15 and over division while Aidan Harvey was 10th in the boys 15 and over division.

In the 50 m backstroke, Ford cracked another top 10 finishing seventh in the girls 13 and 14 division. Kingscote was fifth in the girls 15 and over, with Harvey finishing fourth in the boys 15 and over division.

Eight Glacier Bears had top 10 finishes in the 50 m breaststroke.

Breanna Faulkner and Lydia Brown were eighth and 10th in the girls 12 and under race. Dreyer and Barrault finished fourth and fifth in the girls 13 and 14 division.

In the girls 15 and over division, Cassidy Cairns was sixth and Brooklyn Massie was ninth.

Alex Petriw earned 10th place in the boys 15 and over race.

The day concluded with 200 m medley relays.

In the girls 13 and 14 race, the Whitehorse team of Ford, Barrault, Dreyer and Jayden Martinskiw finished ninth.

The Glacier Bears team of Harvey, Hayden Westropp, Thomas Gishler and Petriw was 10th in the boys 15 and over race.

Day two started off with 400 m freestyle races and a lone top 10 from Dreyer, who finished 10th in the girls 13 and 14 race.

In the 200 m freestyle relays, the team of Dreyer, Barrault, Martsinkiw and Ford finished seventh in the girls 13 and 14 race.

Barrault finished second in the final of the 100 m girls 13 and 14 breaststroke.

Ford was again in the top 10 with a ninth-place ‘B’ final win in the 100 m freestyle race for girls 13 and 14.

The final day of competition started with the 800 m freestyle event.

In the girls race, Massie finished fourth, Elsa Parr finished fifth, Camilla Hallock finished eighth and Martsinkiw finished 10th. On the boys side, Petriw was fifth.

The final trio of top 10s came in the 200 m breastroke. In the girls 13 and 14 final, Barrault finished in fourth place behind race winner Dreyer.

Cairns was second in the ‘B’ final, 10th overall, in the girls 15 and over race.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

