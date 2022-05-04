Whitehorse Glacier Bears race to qualify for Canada Summer Games

Yukon Invitational Championship Swim Meet took place in Whitehorse from April 29-30

Some competitors in a local swim meet this past weekend are hoping to race at the national level this summer.

The Yukon Invitational Championship Swim Meet was held from April 29-30 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse.

Mia Barrault, 17, of the Whitehorse Glacier Bears Swim Club touched the wall under the watchful eye of officials to mark the end of her race in the 400-metre freestyle timed finals on April 30. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Swimmers from the Whitehorse Glacier Bears Swim Club competed in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and medley timed final events.

Sabine Keesey was one of the athletes racing against the clock in hopes of qualifying for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games set to take place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21.

Sabine Keesey, 13, of the Whitehorse Glacier Bears Swim Club raced against the clock on April 30 in an attempt to qualify for her first Canada Summer Games. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

“Most of my events have been pretty exciting,” she said after competing in the 100-metre butterfly timed finals. “I think it’s going really well.”

Eleven meet records and four club records were broken during the event, meet manager Fraser Pearce said in an email following the competition on April 30.

A teammate from the Whitehorse Glacier Bears Swim Club joined a chorus of cheers for Cody Hirsch, 11, during the 400-metre freestyle timed finals on April 30. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Swimming