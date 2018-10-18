Whitehorse FC sides impress at B.C. tournaments

Four teams, four tournaments, only one loss

Mia Raymond was one of the top scorers for the Whitehorse FC U12 girls premier team at the North Shore Girls Soccer Championships. (Lynette Petersen/Submitted)

Four of Whitehorse FC’s premier teams had a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The boys U11, boys U12, girls U12 and boys U15 all travelled to B.C. for tournaments and earned some stellar results.

The U12 girls premier team ran the table at the North Shore Girls Soccer Club’s Thanksgiving Soccer Tournament in North Vancouver, B.C.

Led by top scorers Mikayla Shaw and Mia Raymond and the goalkeeping of Kalie Bennett, the team won their first three games 7-1, 5-0 and 7-0.

In the final match of the tournament, the team faced off against the host club’s Spinners team – a side that was undefeated last year.

After going down by a goal, the visitors pumped in four unanswered goals to win 4-1 and finish the tournament undefeated.

The U15 boys premier team was at the Richmond FC Thanksgiving Tournament in Richmond, B.C., where they too went undefeated.

The team opened up with a 7-0 win against Richmond FC Blizzard 05 to get the ball rolling.

Next up, Whitehorse FC dispatched of Albion FC Gunners 5-1 and Richmond FC Rockets 5-2 to set up a match with Richmond FC Thunder with first place at stake.

In the final mach, Whitehorse FC put together a two-goal performance to secure a 2-1 victory and first place.

The U15 boys finished with 12 points and a +10 goal differential.

Both the U11 and U12 boys premier teams were in Burnaby, B.C., for the Wesburn Mini Gobbler Thanksgiving Tournament.

The U12 boys opened their weekend with a 3-0 victory against the Port Coquitlam Nemesis.

In the next game against the Cliff Avenue United Blaze, Whitehorse FC found themselves down by four goals at halftime.

The second half started better for the Yukoners, as a pair of goals by Quinn Mostyn put the team back in the match.

An own-goal by the Blaze from a Whitehorse FC set piece increased the intensity of the game and a goal from Chris McCarron tied the score at 4-4.

Despite late pressure from the Blaze, goalkeeper Yakov Zurachenko was able to preserve the draw for Whitehorse FC.

On the second day of the tournament, Whitehorse FC downed Whistler 8-1 before facing the also-undefeated Albion Celtic. A defensive battle from the beginning, McCarron and Mostyn both found the back of the net to gain a 2-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Vhince Acosta scored on a penalty to push the lead to three before a Celtic goal broke the cleansheet bid.

The youngest of the four Whitehorse FC teams, the U11 boys squad, played four games, finishing with a 3-1 overall record.

The team’s wins were 3-1, 9-0 and 3-2 score lines.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com