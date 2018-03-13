Submitted photo Whitehorse FC Avalanche won their U11 pool at the Slush Cup in Edmonton in convincing fashion. (Submitted photo/Yukon News)

Whitehorse FC Avalanche win Edmonton Slush Cup

‘They’re a lot of fun to coach’

Whitehorse FC Avalanche rolled over the opposition to win their pool at the Slush Cup in Edmonton from March 1-4.

The U11 side from Whitehorse opened the tournament with a 13-1 victory over SW Sting FC (Purani) on March 2. Whitehorse FC were led by four goals from Cy McDowell, a hat trick from Jesse Johnson, and braces from Samuel Watson and John Chisholm.

In the next round-robin game, Whitehorse FC downed CSWU Selects 07 16-2. Scoring came from McDowell and Cameron Bringsli each with hat tricks, a brace from Johnson and eight other players with a goal each.

Those two victories guaranteed first place in the group and a spot in the finals.

Led by four goals from McDowell, Whitehorse FC cruised to a 6-3 victory over Warriors (Guzman) in the finals.

Head coach Grant Zazula said the weekend was impressive.

“It was fantastic,” said Zazula. “I think the thing that impressed me the most — and I know it impressed other people because they came up to us after every game and mentioned it — is just how well we played as a team.”

The team kicked off the trip to Edmonton with a pair of training sessions with Sean Fleming, a former Team Canada U17 coach who oversaw multiple competition cycles.

“We had a couple training sessions with him on Thursday morning and Friday morning and I think that really helped to kind of elevate the kids’ game and get them mentally and physically prepared to go out and compete,” said Zazula.

Whitehorse FC’s results were even more impressive given that half the squad was underage.

“We had one eight year old, half were nine and half were 10,” said Zazula. “In Alberta soccer, that’s U11.”

The team brought three rookies with them, including McDowell.

“They had been training with us for a few years and they just never had the opportunity to travel before,” said Zazula. “These kinds of weekend are awesome for player development [and] they’re awesome for team bonding.”

Zazula said McDowell’s goal scoring was particularly impressive.

“He’s a kid that we’ve wanted to bring along for a few years and he just happened to have the opportunity to,” said Zazula. “His finishing was clinical. He was putting them top corner, bottom corner — just amazing shots. It was really cool.”

The team is made up of players from Whitehorse looking for a more competitive program to add to their usual soccer team’s sessions, and Zazula said this group has been together in some form for a number of years.

“There’s about half the team that has been playing together as a cohesive, competitive team since they were six years old,” said Zazula. “They’re a lot of fun to coach and see them progress and grow up into young men. It’s a real opportunity.”

Hosted by the Edmonton West Zone Soccer Association, the Slush Cup included nearly 400 teams from across Alberta and western Canada.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Carmacks hosts first-ever Yukon team judo tournament

Just Posted

How Northern dogs went from ‘howl’ to ‘woof’

Archaeological evidence shows humans were burying their canine best friends nearly 15,000 years ago

Angélique Bernard, Yukon’s new commissioner, sworn in

Public reception to take place later this month

Accused in Riverdale murder makes first court appearance

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the courtroom with a slight smile

McKeever wins 11th Paralympic gold

Whitehorse’s Graham Nishikawa was McKeever’s guide for most of the record-breaking race

Yukon’s government-run pot store might not be ready in time for legalization

Only bid for retail space comes in at $3.4M — more than YG’s entire startup budget

Whitehorse city council approves Porter Creek group home

Concerns about crime, noise and consultation overblown, councillors say

I’m Fur Real offers platform for artisans to sell their work

‘There’s nothing better than buying something from the person who made it’

Consulting on consultations

Back before the internet, there was a Dilbert cartoon where Ratbert the… Continue reading

Mostyn anticipates money for Robert Campbell Highway between Ross River and Faro

Minister won’t say much he’ll seek in next year’s capital budget

WildWise pushes City of Whitehorse on bearproofing

‘They’re not just going to sit there and starve’

Carmacks hosts first-ever Yukon team judo tournament

‘We just want them to have a good time and enjoy something different’

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser grabs top 10 at Junior World Championships

‘It feels great to be able to represent Canada and Yukon on the world stage’

Yukon Liberals’ budget is ‘hogwash’

This government has had a year and a half to get this right

Most Read