Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser earns IBU World Cup spot on Canadian team

Richard Boruta/Biathlon Alberta Training Centre file Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser, seen here during a race in 2016, was named to Canada’s IBU World Cup team to start the season.

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser will begin the biathlon season at the IBU World Cup after the Yukoner posted very strong results at the 2019 Biathlon Canada Selection Trials in Canmore, Alta., from Nov. 5 to 8.

Moser split last season between the IBU World Cup and IBU Cup competitions. Her best result was a win in the sprint competition at the IBU Cup event in Obertilliach, Austria, on Dec. 22, 2018.

Things started well for Moser at the trials, finishing fourth in the women’s short individual event on Nov. 5.

First place in the event went to Emma Lunder with a time of 43 minutes and 1.9 seconds. Emily Dickson was second with a time of 47 minutes and 9.1 seconds, and Megan Bankes was third with a time of 47 minutes and 20.5 seconds.

Moser finished in 48 minutes and one second to claim fourth.

The best result of the week for Moser came on Nov. 6 when she won the sprint event, finishing in 22 minutes and 8.4 seconds with just one miss.

Sarah Beaudry finished in 22 minutes and 28.8 seconds to take second place, and Lunder was third in 22 minutes and 54.3 seconds.

The third and final women’s event was the modified relay on Nov. 8, where Moser again placed fourth.

Lunder was first, finishing in 19 minutes and 4.6 seconds, followed by Beaudry and Bankes in second and third respectively.

Moser’s final time was 20 minutes and 24.3 seconds.

Earlier in the fall, Moser told the News her goal was to make it onto the World Cup team for the start of the season.

A release from Biathlon Canada earlier in the week confirmed Moser will join Lunder, Beaudry and Bankes on the women’s World Cup team.

The men’s team will consist of Christian Gow, Scott Gow, Aidan Millar and Jules Burnotte.

“I’m excited to be qualified for the World Cup,” said Moser.

With one goal already accomplished this year, Moser said she’s not sure what her next objective will be.

“I’m not really 100 per cent sure,” said Moser. “I would like to at least make top 60 in the sprint so I can do a pursuit as well.”

Moser has already had a taste of World Cup competition — she competed at the first two events last season and one other event the season before — and said it’s a big step up in terms of competition.

“The World Cup is a lot more competitive,” said Moser. “IBU Cup is very competitive also, but the World Cup has really the best athletes there.”

As well as being more competitive, Moser said the attention the World Cup gets from the media is another notable difference.

“The World Cup gets way, way more media coverage than the IBU Cup, which makes sense, but the IBU Cup feels pretty relaxed once you’ve been on a World Cup.”

Moser and her teammates are headed to Sweden on Nov. 17 where they will train in the lead up to the first World Cup event in Oestersund, Sweden, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8.

