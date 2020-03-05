Whitehorse biathlete competes at first IBU World Championships

Nadia Moser raced in four events at the 2020 World Championships in Italy

Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser, pictured here at a race in 2016, competed at her first IBU World Championships from Feb. 12 to 23 in Italy. (Richard Boruta/Biathlon Alberta Training Centre)

Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser competed for Canada at the IBU World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, from Feb. 12 to 23, racing in four events.

Moser’s best personal result was finishing 33rd in the women’s 15-kilometre individual competition on Feb. 18.

Earlier at the event, Moser finished 43rd in the 7.5-km sprint competition on Feb. 14 and 53rd in the 10-km pursuit on Feb. 16.

She and teammates Emily Dickson, Emma Lunder and Megan Bankes combined to finish ninth in the four by six-km relay on Feb. 22.

Reflecting on the week, Moser said things went well at her first World Championships.

“It was a good first-time experience for me,” said Moser in an email. “I thought the World Champs felt the same as a typical World Cup (event) because all the same people are racing and Antholz is also a venue that is attended every year.”

Moser said competing at the event will be a confidence booster for sure.

“I think that this event gave me some more confidence going forward in the season. It is nice to finally have results that are not at the very bottom of the results list,” said Moser.

These were the best individual results for Moser of the season, having cracked the top 50 just once this year in Oestersund, Sweden, when she finished 48th in the sprint.

Her 33rd-place finish in the individual competition made her the top Canadian and was the race that stood out as Moser’s highlight.

“My individual race result is something I am the most happy with because that was my first points race,” said Moser, adding the relay was also a point of pride. “As far as the relay goes, as a team we had a solid race.”

Moser said conditions throughout the championships were similar day to day.

“The weather was super warm and sunny almost the entire event,” said Moser. “The only day I remember that was not so nice and a little bit cloudy was the mass-start day where I didn’t race.”

The IBU World Cup continues with racing in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, from March 5 to 8 and in Kontiolahti, Finland, from March 12 to 15 before the season concludes in Oslo Holmenkollen, Norway, from March 20 to 22.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com