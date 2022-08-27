(Magan Carty/Yukon News)

Wacky, wild and wet

Whitewater Rodeo rides Whitehorse waves

Paddlers took to the waves created by Whitehorse’s hydroelectric dam on the Yukon River, battling it out like bumper boats and showing off their best spins, rolls and flips while struggling not to be swept downstream.

The annual Whitehorse Whitewater Rodeo took place on Aug. 19.

The event was hosted by the Yukon Canoe and Kayak Club under the Rotary Centennial Bridge.

Competition began with the Spinwave Freestyle and Packraft Royal Rumble, after which there was a downriver race and raft race.

Spectators gathered on the bridge to watch from 6 to 8 p.m. after which there was a celebratory BBQ.

All photos (Magan Carty/Yukon News)

