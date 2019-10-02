VeloNorth’s Gravel Growler showcases club’s focus on fun and inclusion

A large group of cyclists ride together near the start of the Gravel Growler hosted by VeloNorth on Sept. 28 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Riders start the 2019 Gravel Growler on Sept. 28 at Winterlong Brewing in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Geof Harries rides along the Copper Haul Road towards Fish Lake during the Gravel Growler on Sept. 28 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Trena Irving rides near Mount Sima during the Gravel Growler on Sept. 28 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Thomas Tetz leads, from left to right, Aaron Foos, Thane Philips and Chris Milner down the trail during the Gravel Growler on Sept. 28 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The 2019 Gravel Growler cycling event was Sept. 28 in Whitehorse, hosted by the VeloNorth Cycling Club for the first time in the event’s history.

Starting and ending at Winterlong Brewing, the day began with a waffle breakfast for riders before either a 40-kilometre or 65-km loop to Fish Lake and back, and wrapped up with some socializing at the brewery.

The event itself is three years old, organizer Ian Parker explained, but is officially a VeloNorth project for the first time.

“It went great. It was kind of everything we hoped it would be, to be honest,” said Parker. “We’ve tried to build it a little bit each year — tweak it a little bit each year — and this was our most ambitious year ever in terms of what we were trying to offer people and it worked great.”

All together, 34 cyclists took part in the ride — along with a baby who hitched a ride in a chariot.

While the event isn’t a race — Parker said it’s really whatever riders want it to be — the day did include awards for riders who “did something kind of hardcore or impressive.”

The Belgian Hard Woman Award went to Sierra van der Meer who pulled the aforementioned chariot for a portion of the course including some of the most difficult sections, according to Parker.

Peter Moore won the Belgian Hard Man Award in recognition of completing the difficult and arduous climb to Fish Lake and back for the first time.

“I’d never met Peter until that day, but he had a great attitude and took on the challenge of getting up and over the hump to Fish Lake and back again,” said Parker. “He seemed to really enjoy the day. He’s exactly the type of person we were trying to attract to these events.”

For the first time, a youth rider joined the ranks and 10-year-old Reid Sandiford was given the Belgian Hard Kid Award for his efforts.

Parker stressed that the event and turnout was proof that VeloNorth’s efforts to reinvent itself as a more laidback, more social organization are paying dividends.

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say many of the folks out on Saturday are not people who are regular bike racers in any way,” said Parker. “Hopefully they picked up on the vibe we’re trying to create around the new VeloNorth and the events that we’re trying to plan.”

“We’re trying to make sure it’s a fun and inclusive culture, but still one where people can come out and find a challenge and find out something about themselves on the course.”

When all the riding was done, there were no complaints about the course or concerns about placing, something Parker said is a positive.

“It was noticeable and it was sort of gratifying for us, as organizers, to see that what we’re deliberately trying to set out and build seems to be starting to gain some momentum,” said Parker.

The only negative on the day was one rider who got lost during the 65-km ride and took quite a bit of time to get back to the start and finish area, something Parker said was a reminder to him to stress to riders that the courses aren’t easy.

“He eventually made it back to the brewery, which was a reminder to me that I need to emphasize to people that having a fun, inclusive culture doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be easy,” said Parker. “That 65-km course in particular is a challenging course. … It’s not easy by any stretch, but everyone made it back safely.”

Some of the challenges riders face included dealing with mixed surfaces, elevation changes, head winds, dirt, roots, gravel and the Mordor trail – which Parker said is “essentially a swamp at this time of year.”

Although the traditional outdoor riding season is drawing to a close, Parker said VeloNorth hopes to keep the momentum going over the winter with a movie night at Winterlong.

“We picture sort of a classic cycling movie and encouraging people to wear vintage cycling clothes and stuff (to) huddle up at Winterlong and have a few beers together,” said Parker. “So that’s something for people to maybe have on their radar.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association debuts new facility with final race of the season

Just Posted

‘It’s infuriating’: Green candidate loses out on bus ads

City of Whitehorse official says there was no contract in place for the bus space

First Nations leaders launch campaign to bolster voter turnout

‘From a regional perspective, being 23 per cent of the population here, we have huge influence’

Federal candidates debate immigration, racism

The debate covered a lot of ground related to new Canadians

‘Whole food’ café debuts downtown

Food doesn’t need to be complicated in order to be good, owner says

Information and privacy commissioner calls on government to release hunting data from outfitters

Inquiry found that harvest data wasn’t provided in confidence

BreakOut West or Netflix this week? Organizer says support music

The festival, hosted in Whitehorse, runs from Oct. 2 to 6

VeloNorth’s Gravel Growler showcases club’s focus on fun and inclusion

“Hopefully they picked up on the vibe we’re trying to create around the new VeloNorth”

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Editorial: An emergency that lacks some urgency

Anyone driving past Whitehorse city hall last Monday may have thought there… Continue reading

Off-duty RCMP officer likely died of heart attack before crash, coroner says

Late Yukon RCMP Sgt. James “Jim” Giczi likely died of a heart… Continue reading

Whitehorse council news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at Whitehorse city council Sept. 23

COMMENTARY: It’s time to commit to age-friendly communities

Lillian Nakamura Maguire Oct. 1 is the International Day of Older Persons.… Continue reading

Most Read