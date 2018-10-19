A pump identical to this photo and used for snowmaking was stolen from Cross Country Yukon on either Oct. 16 or 17. (Waterax.com)

UPDATED: Cross Country Yukon starts GoFundMe campaign for stolen pump

The theft means snowmaking is on hold until a replacement is found

A GoFundMe campaign is underway to replace a key piece of equipment stolen from Cross Country Yukon earlier this week.

A water pump, used to pressurize city water for use with snow fan guns, was stolen from a locked storage trailer near the Mt. McIntyre ski stadium after the lock was cut either the night of Oct. 16 or Oct. 17.

Alain Masson, head coach for Cross Country Yukon, said the club had started installing the system in order to potentially begin snowmaking as soon as next week, weather dependent.

Those plans are now on hold.

“We’ve contacted a lot of our sponsors and supporters to see if there is a similar piece of equipment in town that we can borrow temporarily,” said Masson on Oct. 18. “We need a pump within a week or two.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $430 as of noon on Oct. 19 with an ultimate goal of $6,000.

The theft was discovered the morning of Oct. 18 and was reported to the RCMP.

A press release from Cross Country Yukon described the pump as a gas-powered, four-stroke 18-horsepower Waterax water pump, valued at $6,500.

The pump is part of the snowmaking system purchased last season to improve conditions during low-snow periods and extend the season. The snow fan guns used to produce snow simply don’t work without high-pressure water, meaning the theft renders the entire system nonfunctional.

“We have the snow fan guns which are actually making the snow, and then we have the snow hoses, the generator, but we need to pressurize the water from city pressure,” said Masson. “It’s a vital part for sure.”

In the event the pump is returned to, Cross Country Yukon said they will use any money raised by the campaign to further fund snowmaking.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

