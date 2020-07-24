U Kon Echelon hosts Yukon Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships

Ava Irving-Staley leads a group of riders with Cole Germain close behind at the start of the first stage of the Yukon Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships on July 16 in Porter Creek. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Alex LeBarge rides downhill during the first stage of the Yukon Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships on July 16 in Porter Creek. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Gabe Coderre tackles a rock obstacle during the first stage of the Yukon Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships on July 16 in Porter Creek. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

U Kon Echelon Bike Club hosted the Yukon Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in Whitehorse from July 16 to 19.

Given the restrictions in place on gatherings and sporting events in the Yukon due to COVID-19, all participants were required to sign COVID-19 waivers in addition to attending safety talks and practising physical distancing.

The three-stage competition began with a race on the trails near Porter Creek Secondary School on July 16, followed by a race on Mount McIntyre trails and a final race on Grey Mountain trails.

All three races featured multiple laps of the course, with different lap totals for different categories.

Open to races of all ages and abilities, a total of 19 participants took part in all three events spread over 12 categories.

Youngest in the field was Oscar Luxemburger, 6, who won the U7 boys category.

Three cyclists competed at the U9 level. Roger Luxemburger won the boys category with Sam Boucher second, while Alice Belanger won the girls category.

Three boys competed at the U11 level, with Oliver Cann finishing first. Thomas Vollmer was second and Jack Belanger was third.

In the novice boys category, Alex LeBarge finished ahead of Gabe Coderre.

Johna Irving-Staley won the U13 boys category.

At the U15 level, James McCann won the boys category with Taiga Buurman second. Tori Vollmer won the girls category.

Moving up to U17, Cole Germain won the boys category with Alex Brown second and Noah Marnik third. Ava Irving-Staley won the girls category.

In the U19 girls category, Veronica Porter finished first.

Rounding out the results was Trena Irving, who finished first in the masters women category.

U Kon Echelon is hosting the Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships from July 23 to 26 in and around Whitehorse. Stages in the race include a time trial on July 23, a road race on July 24, two hill climbs on July 25 and a road race on July 26.

The club is also hosting the Tour de Haines Junction on Aug. 1 and 2. That event includes a time trial and hill climb on Aug. 1, and a road race on Aug. 2.

Anyone looking to compete in either event is required to register in advance and be a Cycle Association of Yukon member. COVID-19 precautions will again be in place.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Mountain biking