U Kon Echelon hosts Tour de Whitehorse

The Tour de Whitehorse cycling stage race hosted by the U Kon Echelon Bike Club was held in three stages from June 1 to 3 in and around Whitehorse.
Twenty-five riders took part in at least one stage of the race, competing in 11 different categories.
The race started with a criterium on June 1 as riders rode a loop around Titanium Way and Tungsten Road. Youth riders rode for 25 minutes plus three laps and adult riders rode for 50 minutes plus five laps.
On June 2 riders were back in action for a time trial starting at Takhini Gas headed north on the Klondike Highway. Youth riders rode 10 km and adults rode 20 km.
Troy Henry was the fastest 20-km racer with a time of 30 minutes and 41 seconds.
In the 10-km race, Kaden Gregory was the fastest with a time of 17 minutes and 12 seconds.
The race wrapped up with a road race on June 3. Starting from Jake’s Corner, riders rode 30 kilometres, 50 kilometres or 75 kilometres.
Micah Taggart-Cox was the fastest 75-km rider, finishing in a time of one hour, 56 minutes and 44 seconds.
Of the 50-km riders, Lucas Taggart-Cox was the fastest with a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 58 second.
The fastest 30-km rider was Taiga Buurman, finishing in a time of one hour, one minute and eight seconds.
Results
Time Trial
U11 Boys (10 km)
1 Thomas Vollmer 24:30
2 Kieran Pierce 25:30
U13 Boys (10 km)
1 Kaden Gregory 17:12
2 Taiga Buurman 18:45
3 Johna Irving-Staley 19:05
U13 Girls (10 km)
1 Tori Vollmer 17:30
U15 Girls (20 km)
1 Ava Irving-Staley 35:46
U15 Boys (20 km)
1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 41:27
U17 Boys (20 km)
1 Cauis Taggart-Cox 36:52
U17 Girls (20 km)
1 Veronica Porter 36:33
U17 Girls (10 km)
1 Emma Marnik 18:21
U19 Boys (20 km)
1 Micah Taggart-Cox 36:33
Expert Men (20 km)
1 Troy Henry 30:41
2 Rob Reese 32:33
3 Marc Lapointe 34:42
Sport Men (20 km)
1 Bill Slater 33:47
2 Mike Setterington 34:42
3 Malcolm Taggart 38:46
Expert Women (20 km)
1 Trena Irving 35:37
2 Laura Scott 36:04
Road Race
U11 Boys (30 km)
1 Thomas Vollmer 1:26:06
U13 Boys (30 km)
1 Taiga Buurman 1:01:08
2 Johna Irving-Staley 1:01:08
U13 Boys (50 km)
1 Kaden Gregory 1:29:30
U13 Girls (50 km)
1 Tori Vollmer 1:29:31
U15 Girls (50 km)
1 Ava Irving-Staley 1:29:50
U15 Boys (50 km)
1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 1:28:58
U17 Boys (75 km)
1 Cauis Taggart-Cox 1:57:03
U17 Girls (75 km)
1 Veronica Porter 2:21:26
U19 Boys (75 km)
1 Micah Taggart-Cox 1:56:44
2 Jude Slater 2:21:27
Expert Men (75 km)
1 Troy Henry 1:56:45
2 Geof Harries 1:56:47
3 Bill Slater 1:57:02
Sport Men (75 km)
1 Rob Reese 2:02:16
2 Rod Savoie 2:02:47
3 Mike Setterington 2:04:08
4 Marcus Waterus 2:04:47
5 Malcolm Taggart 3:01:27
Expert Women (75 km)
1 Trena Irving 2:24:42
Criterium
U11 Boys (30 minutes)
1 Thomas Vollmer
2 Kieran Price
U13 Boys (30 minutes)
1 Kaden Gregory
2 Johna Irving-Staley
U13 Girls (30 minutes)
1 Tori Vollmer
U15 Girls (30 minutes)
1 Ava Irving-Staley
U17 Boys (60 minutes)
1 Cauis Taggart-Cox
U17 Girls (60 minutes)
1 Veronica Porter
U17 Girls (30 minutes)
1 Emma Marnik
U19 Boys (60 minutes)
1 Micah Taggart-Cox
Expert Women (60 minutes)
1 Trena Irving
GC
U11 Boys
1 Thomas Vollmer
U13 Boys
1 Kaden Gregory
2 John Irving-Staley
U13 Girls
1 Tori Vollmer
U15 Girls
1 Ava Irving-Staley
U17 Girls
1 Veronica Porter
U19 Boys
1 Micah Taggart-Cox
Expert Women
1 Trena Irving