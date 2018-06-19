U Kon Echelon hosts Tour de Whitehorse

Riders take part in the Tour de Whitehorse. From front to back: Trena Irving, Tori Vollmer, Kaden Gregory, Jude Slater, Veronica Porter, Ava Irving-Staley and Lucas Taggart-Cox. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Tour de Whitehorse cycling stage race hosted by the U Kon Echelon Bike Club was held in three stages from June 1 to 3 in and around Whitehorse.

Twenty-five riders took part in at least one stage of the race, competing in 11 different categories.

The race started with a criterium on June 1 as riders rode a loop around Titanium Way and Tungsten Road. Youth riders rode for 25 minutes plus three laps and adult riders rode for 50 minutes plus five laps.

On June 2 riders were back in action for a time trial starting at Takhini Gas headed north on the Klondike Highway. Youth riders rode 10 km and adults rode 20 km.

Troy Henry was the fastest 20-km racer with a time of 30 minutes and 41 seconds.

In the 10-km race, Kaden Gregory was the fastest with a time of 17 minutes and 12 seconds.

The race wrapped up with a road race on June 3. Starting from Jake’s Corner, riders rode 30 kilometres, 50 kilometres or 75 kilometres.

Micah Taggart-Cox was the fastest 75-km rider, finishing in a time of one hour, 56 minutes and 44 seconds.

Of the 50-km riders, Lucas Taggart-Cox was the fastest with a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 58 second.

The fastest 30-km rider was Taiga Buurman, finishing in a time of one hour, one minute and eight seconds.

Results

Time Trial

U11 Boys (10 km)

1 Thomas Vollmer 24:30

2 Kieran Pierce 25:30

U13 Boys (10 km)

1 Kaden Gregory 17:12

2 Taiga Buurman 18:45

3 Johna Irving-Staley 19:05

U13 Girls (10 km)

1 Tori Vollmer 17:30

U15 Girls (20 km)

1 Ava Irving-Staley 35:46

U15 Boys (20 km)

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 41:27

U17 Boys (20 km)

1 Cauis Taggart-Cox 36:52

U17 Girls (20 km)

1 Veronica Porter 36:33

U17 Girls (10 km)

1 Emma Marnik 18:21

U19 Boys (20 km)

1 Micah Taggart-Cox 36:33

Expert Men (20 km)

1 Troy Henry 30:41

2 Rob Reese 32:33

3 Marc Lapointe 34:42

Sport Men (20 km)

1 Bill Slater 33:47

2 Mike Setterington 34:42

3 Malcolm Taggart 38:46

Expert Women (20 km)

1 Trena Irving 35:37

2 Laura Scott 36:04

Road Race

U11 Boys (30 km)

1 Thomas Vollmer 1:26:06

U13 Boys (30 km)

1 Taiga Buurman 1:01:08

2 Johna Irving-Staley 1:01:08

U13 Boys (50 km)

1 Kaden Gregory 1:29:30

U13 Girls (50 km)

1 Tori Vollmer 1:29:31

U15 Girls (50 km)

1 Ava Irving-Staley 1:29:50

U15 Boys (50 km)

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 1:28:58

U17 Boys (75 km)

1 Cauis Taggart-Cox 1:57:03

U17 Girls (75 km)

1 Veronica Porter 2:21:26

U19 Boys (75 km)

1 Micah Taggart-Cox 1:56:44

2 Jude Slater 2:21:27

Expert Men (75 km)

1 Troy Henry 1:56:45

2 Geof Harries 1:56:47

3 Bill Slater 1:57:02

Sport Men (75 km)

1 Rob Reese 2:02:16

2 Rod Savoie 2:02:47

3 Mike Setterington 2:04:08

4 Marcus Waterus 2:04:47

5 Malcolm Taggart 3:01:27

Expert Women (75 km)

1 Trena Irving 2:24:42

Criterium

U11 Boys (30 minutes)

1 Thomas Vollmer

2 Kieran Price

U13 Boys (30 minutes)

1 Kaden Gregory

2 Johna Irving-Staley

U13 Girls (30 minutes)

1 Tori Vollmer

U15 Girls (30 minutes)

1 Ava Irving-Staley

U17 Boys (60 minutes)

1 Cauis Taggart-Cox

U17 Girls (60 minutes)

1 Veronica Porter

U17 Girls (30 minutes)

1 Emma Marnik

U19 Boys (60 minutes)

1 Micah Taggart-Cox

Expert Women (60 minutes)

1 Trena Irving

GC

U11 Boys

1 Thomas Vollmer

U13 Boys

1 Kaden Gregory

2 John Irving-Staley

U13 Girls

1 Tori Vollmer

U15 Girls

1 Ava Irving-Staley

U17 Girls

1 Veronica Porter

U19 Boys

1 Micah Taggart-Cox

Expert Women

1 Trena Irving