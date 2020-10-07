U Kon Echelon hosts second cross-country mountain bike race

Ava Irving-Staley navigates a downhill during the Porter Creek Secondary School Trails Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race on Oct. 4 hosted by U Kon Echelon Bike Club. Irving-Staley was the fastest woman and second-fastest racer with a time of 30 minutes and 29 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Racers start the novice youth race during the Porter Creek Secondary School Trails Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race on Oct. 4 hosted by U Kon Echelon Bike Club. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Seth Falle leads Nathan Boulanger around a corner during the Porter Creek Secondary School Trails Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race on Oct. 4 hosted by U Kon Echelon Bike Club. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

U Kon Echelon Bike Club hosted the Porter Creek Secondary School Trails Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race on Oct. 4 in Whitehorse.

A total of 23 riders competed on the day, with older competitors racing nine kilometres and younger racers riding 2.5 km.

Things got underway on an overcast, cool morning in Porter Creek with the longer race featuring 10 riders in four categories.

Cole Germain set the pace with a time of 30 minutes and 11 seconds, finishing first overall and first in the U17 boys category.

Ava Irving-Staley finished second overall, and first in the U17 girls category, with a time of 30 minutes and 29 seconds.

Alex Brown finished second in the U17 boys category with a time of 33 minutes and 22 seconds. Nathan Boulanger also raced in the U17 boys category but withdrew because of technical problems, and Seth Falle also did not finish.

In the U15 boys category, five racers competed.

Taiga Buurman won with a time of 34 minutes and 42 seconds, followed by Trustan Boulanger second in 37 minutes and one second, and Gallagher D’Abramo third in 37 minutes and 56 seconds. Rian Strand finished fourth in 40 minutes and 20 seconds.

Drayden Fentie started the race but did not finish.

In the U13 boys category, Alex LeBarge finished first in 37 minutes and 49 seconds with Johna Irving-Staley second in 46 minutes and five seconds.

Eleven riders competed in the youth novice race, with riders racing in six categories.

Setting the pace was Kai Gibson-Tyler, who was fastest overall and finished first in the U11 boys category with a time of 10 minutes and 46 seconds. Second spot in U11 boys went to Jack Belanger with a time of 10 minutes and 47 seconds.

Jack finished tied for second overall with Roger Luxemburger who won the U9 boys category with a time of 10 minute and 47 seconds.

Jack Young finished third in the U11 boys category with a time of 12 minutes and 25 seconds.

Taking second spot in the U9 boys category was Oskar Luxemburger with a time of 10 minutes and 53 seconds, with Sam Boucher finishing third in 11 minutes and three seconds.

The fastest girl in the race was Rose Preto who won the U9 girls category with a time of 13 minutes and 25 seconds.

In the U7 boys category, Rowan Evans edged out Callum Fischer for the win. Evans finished in 16 minutes and 47 seconds, while Fischer finished in 20 minutes and 43 seconds.

Four-year-old Rylan Morris finished first in the U5 girls category with a time of 16 minutes and 45 seconds.

Rounding out the results, Gabe Coderre finished first in the novice category with a time of 11 minutes and 30 seconds.

Organizers said the hope is to hold a third cross-country mountain bike race later this month with a Halloween theme.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

U5 girls 2.5-km results

1 Rylan Morris 16:45

U7 boys 2.5-km results

1 Rowan Evans 16:47

2 Callum Fischer 20:43

U9 girls 2.5-km results

1 Rose Preto 13:25

U9 boys 2.5-km results

1 Roger Luxemburger 10:47

2 Oskar Luxemburger 10:53

3 Sam Boucher 11:03

U11 boys 2.5-km results

1 Kai Gibson-Tyler 10:46

2 Jack Belanger 10:47

3 Jack Young 12:25

Novice 2.5-km results

1 Gabe Coderre 11:30

U13 boys nine-km results

1 Alex LeBarge 37:49

2 Johna Irving-Staley 46:05

U15 boys nine-km results

1 Taiga Buurman 34:42

2 Trustan Boulanger 37:01

3 Gallagher D’Abramo 37:56

4 Rian Strand 40:20

DNF Drayden Fentie

U17 boys nine-km results

1 Cole Germain 30:11

2 Alex Brown 33:22

DNF Nathan Boulanger

DNF Seth Falle

U17 girls nine-km results

1 Ava Irving-Staley 30:29

Mountain biking