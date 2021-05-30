A dense fog did not slow down these U Kon Echelon cyclists during the Tour de Skagway, a set of races over the May long weekend. (Courtesy/William LeBarge)

A dense fog did not slow down these U Kon Echelon cyclists during the Tour de Skagway, a set of races over the May long weekend. (Courtesy/William LeBarge)

U Kon Echelon cyclists race over two days in Tour de Skagway

U Kon Echelon had another busy weekend of competition during its annual Tour de Skagway

The U Kon Echelon cyclists don’t need much time to recover.

Only a week after doing three intense races and experiencing four seasons of weather during the two-day Tour de Haines, they were back on their bikes this past long weekend for the Tour de Skagway.

Trena Irving, the coach of U Kon Echelon, said all the riders showed plenty of heart as they dealt with tough weather conditions.

On May 22, the cyclists vied in two races. The first was a 20 kilometre time trial that left from the Canada Customs parking lot, travelled past the Log Cabin and returned to the start.

David Jackson, in the expert men’s category, posted the fastest overall time of 29:31. James McCann and Doon McDowell, two powerful up and coming riders according to Irving, finished 12 seconds apart in the U17 division.

McCann took the mantle with McDowell second and Mack Jenner third.

Alex Lebarge had a strong time trial finishing first in the U15 boys class in 39:51. He was followed by Taiga Buurman and Johna Staley.

Ava Irving-Staley, U19 girls, did the trial in 41:20 while Juliette Crowe, U15 girls, finished in 44:09.

Simon Crowe, eight, was the youngest participant and he completed a shortened 10 kilometre version. He had an “impressive fast start and showed cadence throughout his ride.”

In non-pandemic years, the Tour de Skagway has races on the American side. However, with the border closed, all races happened in Canada this year.

A new race was introduced to replace the hill climb that happens in Alaska. The new race, still a climb, was three attempts of the hill leading to the summit and finishing just before the top. Each attempt was just over one kilometre.

All three attempts counted to the total time.

Jackson, 10:18, had the fastest overall time again. McCann, 11:44, wasn’t far off Jackson’s pace. Staley had the third quickest time and Irving-Staley had the quickest girls’ time of 12:38.

Simon once again impressed doing all three hill climbs on a challenging course.

A road race was held on May 23. Irving said the highlight was having the cyclists ride in groups so they were able to work together.

McCann and LeBarge rode with the expert men, Jackson and Adam Tetzlaff. Irving said they’ve been hammering their pace and she thought it would be good for them to challenge themselves against Jackson and Tetzlaff.

McCann and LeBarge, who finished in that order, raced 48 kilometres. Jackson beat Tetzlaff in a sprint to the finish. The two expert men raced 96 kilometres.

Irving-Staley, McDowell, Jenner and Buurman raced together in a peloton. Irving said they worked together until McDowell and Irving-Staley broke away.

Irving-Staley passed McDowell and finished head of the group.

U Kon Echelon will remain busy throughout June with plenty of races on the schedule.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Local Sports

Previous story
River Quest introduces new race, adjusts to COVID guidelines in 2021

Just Posted

Rang Pillai, Minister of Tourism and Culture, speaks at the Great Yukon Summer campaign press conference on May 27. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
The Great Yukon Summer campaign announced during Tourism Week

Starting June 4, Yukoners can receive a 25 per cent rebate on tourism packages valued at $250

Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott has announced she will run for mayor in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)
Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott seeks mayoralty

First term councillor wants to tackle housing, economy, tourism, among other issues

Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development, during a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
New subsidized affordable housing projects announced across the territory

The government says the new projects will create 102 new units

AccuWeather’s summer forecast rains on our parade. (Screenshot/AccuWeather)
Yukonomist: AccuWeather forecasts ‘Character Building with Sunny Patches’

Nothing spoils a good bowl of Count Chocula breakfast cereal like your parents looking at the weather forecast and rolling out a classic Yukon saying such as, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad rain gear.”

Courtesy/Michael Gates After more than 125 years, baseball is going strong in the Yukon. Here is a game played in Minto Park in Dawson City in 1978. I played baseball in Dawson that year and hit my one and only home run.
Baseball has a long history in the Yukon

Stabbings, errant donkeys and icy playing fields all part of the Yukon’s long baseball history

Restaurants were able to open to full capacity as of May 25. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Restaurant owners, personnel react to new capacity guidelines

The easing of capacity rules for restaurants on May 25 was welcomed but has caused some confusion to industry professionals

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council at its May 25 meeting and what’s happening around town.

The All-City Jazz Band plays at a previous Arts in the Park season in downtown Whitehorse. The summer concert and arts series begins May 31 with performances at MacBride Museum and on air at CJUC with visual artists showing off their work at Yukon Artists @ Work. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Arts In The Park kicks off May 31

The sounds of summer will return next week at MacBride Museum

Jim Elliot/Yukon News Malcolm Ellis, left, and Charles Snider, two of the Whitehorse students selected for the Canadian Space Agency’s Junior Astronaut camp this summer, pose for a photo in front of Vanier Catholic Secondary on May 27.
Seven Whitehorse students invited to junior astronaut camp

The students will get to meet astronauts and learn what it takes to get people into space.

Selena Savage plays trombone the All City Band’s Sounds of Spring concert at Shipyards Park on May 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Whitehorse trombonist accepted into University of Toronto jazz program

Selena Savage will start in Toronto in September.

Air North will begin allowing passengers to book any seats on its flights. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)
All Air North seats available beginning June 1

On June 1 Air North will allow passengers to book any seat on its flights, including middle seats

Neil Hartling, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Yukon, left, said during Tourism Week it’s important to get Canadians to start thinking about travelling to the Yukon. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Tourism week recognizes the Yukon industry’s resilience

Tourism Week is nationally held to recognize the industy’s resilience during the pandemic

Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Crystal Schick/Yukon News Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse.
Whitehorse city council passes two readings on reduced speed limit downtown

The new 40 km/hr limit could come into effect this July

Most Read