This year’s Sima Cup medals were delicious

Medals for Sima Cup winners this year looked a little different. Not that you’re going to spot them around anymore. They’ve probably all been eaten.
Instead of winning a conventional medal, the top three competitors in each category at the competition from Feb. 9 to 10 walked away with baked goods.
Custard-filled cornet pastries and raspberry-filled horseshoe treats were all provided by the local Swiss Bakery.
“The look on their faces when they got handed this instead of a medal was like, ‘really?’ Their eyes were popping out of their heads,” said the Alpine Ski Association Yukon’s Sam Samuelson who was this year’s chief of race.
“I think they like medals too, but they were really happy to get that.”
Samuelson said the competition, which included slalom and giant slalom races, was a chance for skiers, both those in the club and not, to get some race experience.
“We have a local team here and we don’t get a ton of experience otherwise because it’s very expensive to travel, obviously,” she said.
“We’re kind of a small mom-and-pop club. So we’re just trying to give the kids a bit of racing experience.”
But it wasn’t just the skiers that got the experience. Samuelson said the competition was a chance for the club’s volunteers to get trained to practice running an event ahead of the 2020 Arctic Winter Games that will be hosted in Whitehorse.
“Often we run with a bare bones, skeleton kind of crew. But this year we tried to make it a little bit more like it would be down south with a few more hands on deck.”
Samuelson estimates there were at least 20 volunteers over the weekend.
“To run a full race for Arctics we’ll need upwards of 50,” she said. “So we’re sort of halfway there.”
Participants this year ranged from as young a six years old to adults.
The only category that had zero competitors was the U14 boys category.
“It would be great to have a few more (in that category) — any, in fact,” Samuelson said.
She encouraged anyone interested, including those outside the club, to come out to the next local competition, the Yukon Cup on March 30 and 31.
The full results from the Sima Cup are posted online at yukon-news.com.
Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com