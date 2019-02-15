This year’s Sima Cup medals were delicious

Morgan Blower digs in deeps to carve around a gate near the start line of the Sima Cup in Whitehorse on Feb. 9. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Medals for Sima Cup winners this year looked a little different. Not that you’re going to spot them around anymore. They’ve probably all been eaten.

Instead of winning a conventional medal, the top three competitors in each category at the competition from Feb. 9 to 10 walked away with baked goods.

Custard-filled cornet pastries and raspberry-filled horseshoe treats were all provided by the local Swiss Bakery.

“The look on their faces when they got handed this instead of a medal was like, ‘really?’ Their eyes were popping out of their heads,” said the Alpine Ski Association Yukon’s Sam Samuelson who was this year’s chief of race.

“I think they like medals too, but they were really happy to get that.”

Samuelson said the competition, which included slalom and giant slalom races, was a chance for skiers, both those in the club and not, to get some race experience.

“We have a local team here and we don’t get a ton of experience otherwise because it’s very expensive to travel, obviously,” she said.

“We’re kind of a small mom-and-pop club. So we’re just trying to give the kids a bit of racing experience.”

But it wasn’t just the skiers that got the experience. Samuelson said the competition was a chance for the club’s volunteers to get trained to practice running an event ahead of the 2020 Arctic Winter Games that will be hosted in Whitehorse.

“Often we run with a bare bones, skeleton kind of crew. But this year we tried to make it a little bit more like it would be down south with a few more hands on deck.”

Samuelson estimates there were at least 20 volunteers over the weekend.

“To run a full race for Arctics we’ll need upwards of 50,” she said. “So we’re sort of halfway there.”

Participants this year ranged from as young a six years old to adults.

The only category that had zero competitors was the U14 boys category.

“It would be great to have a few more (in that category) — any, in fact,” Samuelson said.

She encouraged anyone interested, including those outside the club, to come out to the next local competition, the Yukon Cup on March 30 and 31.

The full results from the Sima Cup are posted online at yukon-news.com.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Results

Slalom (combined times)

U18M

Manas Toews 1:40.582

U16F

Greta Gladwin 1:27.551

U16M

Wesley Vangel 1:16.002

Clayton Chapman 1:17.627

Naoise Dempsey 1:18.109

Orin Gladwin 1:23.572

U14F

Tori Vollmer 1:25.847

Morgan Blower 1:38.195

Annie Heffner 1:38.616

Piper Wolsky 1:46.173

U12F

Olivia Vangel 1:45.948

Julia Florentin 2:09.702

U12M

Carson Nelson 1:55.626

Brandon Huffman 2:22.503

U10F

Molly Milner 2:24.939

Corbin Minifie 2:27.250

U10M

Tom Vollmer 1:44.488

Paxton Nelson 2:09.497

Zachary Ball 2:09.662

U8M

Gregory Yurkiv 2:06.468

Harrison Christensen-Brown 2:30.039

Lowell Minifie 2:31.069

U8F

Sophie Stuart 3:10.539

Charlotte Anderson 3:42.044

MASF

Samantha Samuelson 1:29.838

Erin Kohler 1:29.916

Dawn Lammer Dawn 2:00.707

Jeanne Burke 2:10.209

Stefanie Stuart 3:02.689

MASM

Matthew Zago 1:20.427

Brian Boorse 1:43.344

Andrew Anderson 1:44.972

Rod D’Abramo 1:57.068

Matt Jenner 2:04.221

Giant Slalom (combined times)

U18M

Manas Toews 1:25.852

U16M

Wesley Vangel 1:15.670

Naoise Dempsey 1:17.696 2.026

Clayton Chapman 1:18.260

Orin Gladwin 1:21.270

U14F

Adelle Anderson 1:23.281

Morgan Blower 1:27.380

Annie Heffner 1:31.138

Piper Wolsky 1:37.523

U12F

Olivia Vangel 1:27.442

Ellyann Dinn 1:32.234

Abigail Jackson 1:52.795

Madeleine Smith 2:15.783

U12M

Nolan Floyd 1:40.221

Carson Nelson 1:45.140

Brandon Huffman 1:58.577

U10F

Grace Allavary 2:00.530

Corbin Minifie 2:04.391

Molly Milner 2:09.299

Coco Krauzig 2:44.620

U10M

Tom Vollmer 1:30.876

Paxton Nelson 1:59.989

Zachary Ball 2:00.590

Luca Myden 2:04.198

Luka Krauzig 2:19.811

Carter Burns 2:26.536

U8M

Gregory Yurkiv 1:56.229

Lowell Minifie 1:57.737

Elijah Jenner 2:16.927

Kade Hunter 2:21.823

Thomas-Elliot Jackson 2:24.714

Harrison Christensen-Brown 2:26.038

Levi Manolis 2:41.616

U8F

Charlotte Anderson 2:41.948