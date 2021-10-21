The Early Bird catches the squash? Squash Yukon opens season with two-day tournament

The territory’s squash players dusted off their rackets for the season’s first tournament

Kyle Nault hits lunges for the ball during the Squash Yukon Early Bird Tournament at Better Bodies on Oct. 16. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The territory’s squash players dusted off their rackets for Squash Yukon’s Early Bird Tournament held Oct. 15 and 16 at Better Bodies Cross Training Centre.

The Early Bird Tournament precedes regular league play — registration for the league is still open and those who wish to play can contact the Squash Pro Gyanendra Singh.

There were five categories in the tournament dividing players into the appropriate skill categories.

Results:

Jeff Muirhead defeated Sam Penner in straight games 11-4, 12-10, 11-6, to earn the Men’s Open title.

Coming in third was Justin Johnston who needed four games to dispatch Ehsan Idress. The consolation winner was Stephen Buckler who dispatched Kevin Daffe.

The Men’s A category was won by Coleman Newell, who only needed three games to defeat JohnWilliams.

Jason Pedlar dispatched Trevor Mead-Robins in four games to take third. Mark Mendelsohn beat Jay Blakeston in four to earn the consolation title.

The Women’s A division was a tightly contested match as it went the distance and needed extra points in the fifth and deciding game.

Carly Bohman defeated Lara-Rae Trotter, 11-4, 11-4, 6-11, 7-11, 12-10, to earn first place.

Jeanette Carney overtook Katie Mercier in another five-game thriller to earn third and the consolation game also went five and was won by Chantal Emond over Emilie Bouchard.

In the Men’s B Division, Nikhil Sharma and Cole Fischer went the distance in the championship game. It was Sharma who came out on top.

Sean Lee earned third defeating Galen Clarke in four games and Jordan Barker took the consolation game.

Aurora Tarakaj earned the Women’s B title by defeating Kayleigh Muirhead in five games.

Brenna Macphail took third over Erika Molby and the consolation game went to Nathalie Lee.

