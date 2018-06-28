Temperatures soar for Grey Mountain Summer Solstice Run

‘It was probably the hardest Grey Mountain run that I’ve ever done’

Anett Kralisch was the winner of the Grey Mountain Summer Solstice Run on June 19, finishing with a time of 58 minutes and 31 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Athletics Yukon hosted the annual Grey Mountain Summer Solstice Run on June 19 with 38 participants braving the heat to take part in the run.

This year’s overall winner was Anett Kralisch, finishing the 12-kilometre run with a time of 58 minutes and 31 seconds.

“It was probably the hardest Grey Mountain run that I’ve ever done,” said Kralisch. “It’s not that I expect anything easy, but it was definitely the worst that I’ve ever experienced it.”

Temperatures at the start were 26 C and runners said it wasn’t any cooler near the summit.

“I think the heat was the biggest contributor — we were just sweating,” said Kralisch. “I felt tired and the heat did not help that overriding urge to stop.”

After finishing third in the women’s half marathon in Skagway on June 10, Kralisch added part of the fatigue may have stemmed from the earlier race.

Asked about trail conditions, Kralisch said they were good.

“I think maybe there were a few more runoffs from the snow, but that didn’t really affect the running.”

Finishing in second place in the 12-km race was Sue Bogle with a time of one hour, one minute and 44 seconds.

Tedd Tucker and Jason Mackey were the fastest males, crossing the line side-by-side in one hour, one minute and 50 seconds.

Also included in the race were racewalkers.

John Storms was the fastest male with a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 28 seconds. Bonnie Love and Tanya Astika were the fastest females with a time of one hour, 44 minutes and one second.

In the five-kilometre run, Tammy Kingston was first to the finish in a time of 33 minutes and 48 seconds.

The five-kilometre walk was the closest race of the day, with Theo Yu Schott narrowly edging out Callie Yu Schott and Melissa Yu Schott.

Results

12-km Run Female

1 Anett Kralisch 0:58:31

2 Sue Bogle 1:01:44

3 Hayley Henderson 1:06:30

4 Janet Clarke 1:09:36

5 Erin Henderson 1:09:41

6 Sophie Trembley Morissette 1:10:47

7 Valerie Girard 1:20:17

8 Tamara Young 1:35:52

9 Amanda Sinclair 1:41:54

10 Sydney Sinclair 1:41:54

11 Britteny Widrig 1:42:09

12 Zsofia Wagner 1:42:09

13 Courtney Terriah 1:44:52

12-km Run Male

1 Tedd Tucker 1:01:50

2 Jason MacKey 1:01:50

3 Yves Paradis 1:06:23

4 Chester Kelly 1:08:34

5 Tom Ullyett 1:08:48

6 Robert Gillis 1:09:08

7 Jerome McIntyre 1:11:17

8 Mark Smith 1:11:37

9 Darby McIntyre 1:12:42

10 Ben Yu Schott 1:18:59

12-km Walk Male

1 John Storms 1:20:28

2 Rick Griffiths 2:20:00

12-km Walk Female

1 Bonnie Love 1:44:01

2 Tanya Astika 1:44:01

3 Ruth Hall 1:48:50

4 Glynnis Baltimore 2:20:00

5 Maggie Griffiths 2:20:52

6 Susan Dennehy 2:20:52

5-km Run

1 Tammy Kingston 0:33:48

2 Will Zorn 0:36:03

3 Jessica Halls 0:36:19

4 Jane Hollenberg 0:36:20

5-km Walk

1 Theo Yu Schott 1:07:44

2 Callie Yu Schott 1:07:51

3 Melissa Yu Schott 1:07:56