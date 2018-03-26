Team Yukon wins 121 ulus at Arctic Winter Games, finishes third overall

Team Yukon goes for a block during a round robin victory over Nunavut in junior female volleyball on March 20. (Sarah Lewis/Team Yukon 2018)

The 2018 Arctic Winter Games wrapped up on March 24 and Team Yukon finished with more than 120 ulus, good enough for third place.

Alberta North finished first in the ulu standings with 131 total, with 48 gold, 35 silver and 48 bronze.

Alaska was second with 125 ulus, including 51 gold, 38 silver and 36 bronze.

Team Yukon won 35 gold ulus, 41 silver ulus and 45 bronze ulus for 121 total.

Yamal finished fourth with 107 total but was second in gold ulus with 49.

The games, held jointly in Hay River and Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, from March 18 to 24, saw delegations from across the polar region come together for a week of competition in events ranging from arctic sports and dene games to cross-country skiing and volleyball.

More than one Team Yukon athlete finished the games with multiple gold ulus.

Bianca Berko-Malvasio won five gold in arctic sports along with a silver and a bronze.

Veronica Porter won a pair of gold ulus in ski biathlon as did Doronn Fox in Dene games.

In cross-country skiing, Sonjaa Schmidt won two and Derek Deuling won three.

Lucas Taggart-Cox won three gold ulus on the speedskating track and Ben Machtans won two gold in snowboarding.

Jack Amos won a trio of gold ulus in snowshoeing.

Cassi Jensen and Judy Russell each won a pair in wrestling.

As close as the final standings were, Team Yukon could have easily finished even higher on the table since 30 athletes and teams finished fourth and another 28 finished fifth.

The next Arctic Winter Games will be in Whitehorse in 2020.

Team Yukon Arctic Winter Games results

Arctic sports

One Foot High Kick Junior Female

2 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

3 Emily King

12 Marielle Martin

14 Kalina Privett Morrison

15 Kate Koepke

One Foot High Kick Junior Male

5 Lou Samson

23 Devyn Rollins

One Foot High Kick Open Male

T13 Matt Jacobson

T13 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

T25 Payton Fobe

T25 Colin Hickman

Two Foot High Kick Junior Female

1 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

2 Emily King

7 Kate Koepke

13 Kalina Privett Morrison

17 Marielle Martin

Two Foot High Kick Junior Male

3 Lou Samson

19 Devyn Rollins

Two Foot High Kick Open Male

19 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

20 Payton Fobe

22 Colin Hickman

23 Matt Jacobson

Alaskan High Kick Junior Female

4 Kate Koepke

5 Emily King

T7 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

T7 Marielle Martin

Alaskan High Kick Junior Male

18 Devyn Rollins

Alaskan High Kick Open Male

9 Matt Jacobson

Kneel Jump Junior Female

1 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

2 Kalina Privett Morrison

4 Emily King

7 Kate Koepke

Kneel Jump Junior Male

3 Lou Samson

22 Devyn Rollins

Kneel Jump Open Male

18 Payton Fobe

19 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

24 Colin Hickman

25 Matt Jacobson

Airplane Open Male

12 Payton Fobe

21 Colin Hickman

22 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

One Hand Reach Open Male

2 Matt Jacobson

9 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

Head Pull Open Male

4 Matt Jacobson

Knuckle Hop Open Male

6 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

10 Colin Hickman

18 Payton Fobe

Sledge Jump Junior Female

2 Emily King

3 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

11 Marielle Martin

15 Kate Koepke

16 Kalina Privett Morrison

Sledge Jump Junior Male

6 Lou Samson

18 Devyn Rollins

Sledge Jump Open Male

11 Payton Fobe

16 Colin Hickman

Triple Jump Junior Female

1 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

3 Emily King

4 Kate Koepke

11 Kalina Privett Morrison

14 Marielle Martin

Triple Jump Junior Male

7 Lou Samson

16 Devyn Rollins

Triple Jump Open Male

16 Matt Jacobson

20 Kuduat Shorty-Henyu

23 Colin Hickman

25 Payton Fobe

Arm Pull Junior Female

1 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

3 Emily King

All Around Junior Female

1 Bianca Berko-Malvasio

2 Emily King

T8 Kate Koepke

T8 Kalina Privett Morrison

All Around Junior Male

7 Lou Samson

All Around Open Male

7 Matt Jacobson

Badminton

Doubles Junior Female

3 Abby Cuenza/Nora Vincent-Braun

Doubles Junior Male

4 Carl Knickle/Lukas Kobler

Doubles Juvenile Female

4 Gabrielle Bélanger/Ainslie Spence

Basketball

Junior Female

4 Yukon

Junior Male

3 Yukon

Biathlon ski

5 km Individual Juvenile Female

1 Veronica Porter

5 Ava Irving-Staley

5 km Individual Juvenile Male

6 Cole Germain

9 Noah Marnik

7.5 km Individual Junior Female

1 Bronwyn Goodwin-Williams

7.5 km Individual Junior Male

3 Aidan Hupé

4 km Sprint Juvenile Female

3 Ava Irving-Staley

4 Veronica Porter

4 km Sprint Juvenile Male

7 Noah Marnik

9 Cole Germain

6 km Sprint Junior Female

7 Bronwyn Goodwin-Williams

9 Emma Marnik

6 km Sprint Junior Male

7 Aidan Hupé

5 km Mass Start Juvenile Female

1 Veronica Porter

4 Ava Irving-Staley

5 km Mass Start Juvenile Male

5 Cole Germain

7.5 km Mass Start Junior Female

6 Bronwyn Goodwin-Williams

7.5 km Mass Start Junior Male

7 Aidan Hupé

3×3 km Relay Juvenile Mix

2 Yukon

3×4.5 km Relay Junior Mix

4 Yukon

Biathlon snowshoe

3 km Individual Juvenile Female

4 Isla Hupé

6 Annie Cable

3 km Individual Juvenile Male

3 Bruce Porter

6 Isaac O’Brien

5 km Individual Junior Female

7 Ava Milner

5 km Individual Junior Male

5 Ky Elliott

8 Dominic Devigne

2 km Sprint Juvenile Female

3 Isla Hupé

6 Annie Cable

2 km Sprint Juvenile Male

3 Isaac O’Brien

4 Bruce Porter

3 km Sprint Junior Female

6 Ava Milner

3 km Sprint Junior Male

6 Ky Elliott

8 Dominic Devigne

2 km Mass Start Juvenile Female

3 Isla Hupé

2.5 km Mass Start Juvenile Male

3 Bruce Porter

4 Isaac O’Brien

4 km Mass Start Junior Female

7 Ava Milner

4 km Mass Start Junior Male

3 Ky Elliott

6 Dominic Devigne

3×2 km Relay Junior Mix

4 Yukon

3×2 km Relay Juvenile Mix

2 Yukon

Cross-country skiing

5 km Interval Start Classic Junior Female

2 Amanda Thomson

3 Hannah Jirousek

5 km Interval Start Classic Junior Male

12 Nick Schmidt

13 Jamie Phillips-Freedman

18 Jude Slater

5 km Interval Start Classic Juvenile Female

1 Sonjaa Schmidt

4 Dahlia Lapointe

12 Bella Mouchet

21 Sophia Giangrande

5 km Interval Start Classic Juvenile Male

1 Derek Deuling

2 Victor Thibeault

4 Sasha Masson

11 Curtis Cash

5 km Interval Start Classic Midget Female

2 Kate Mason

3 Maude Molgat

8 Constance Lapointe

10 Abby Jirousek

5 km Interval Start Classic Midget Male

7 Isidore Champagne

14 Noah Connell

15 Felix Masson

16 Simon Connell

600m Sprint Freestyle Midget Female

2 Kate Mason

7 Maude Molgat

10 Abby Jirousek

12 Constance Lapointe

600m Sprint Freestyle Midget Male

10 Noah Connell

11 Felix Masson

15 Simon Connell

16 Isidore Champagne

750m Sprint Freestyle Junior Female

2 Amanda Thomson

4 Hannah Jirousek

750m Sprint Freestyle Junior Male

12 Nick Schmidt

16 Jamie Phillips-Freedman

750m Sprint Freestyle Juvenile Female

1 Sonjaa Schmidt

2 Dahlia Lapointe

750m Sprint Freestyle Juvenile Male

1 Derek Deuling

5 Sasha Masson

8 Victor Thibeault

13 Curtis Cash

3.75 km Mass Start Freestyle Midget Female

2 Kate Mason

5 Maude Molgat

8 Abby Jirousek

11 Constance Lapointe

3.75 km Mass Start Freestyle Midget Male

9 Noah Connell

13 Isidore Champagne

14 Felix Masson

15 Simon Connell

7.5 km Mass Start Freestyle Juvenile Female

2 Sonjaa Schmidt

4 Dahlia Lapointe

11 Bella Mouchet

17 Sophia Giangrande

7.5 km Mass Start Freestyle Juvenile Male

1 Derek Deuling

2 Sasha Masson

3 Victor Thibeault

9 Curtis Cash

10 km Mass Start Freestyle Junior Female

1 Amanda Thomson

2 Hannah Jirousek

10 km Mass Start Freestyle Junior Male

2 Nick Schmidt

11 Jamie Phillips-Freedman

16 Jude Slater

3×3 km Relay Classic Junior Female

1 Yukon

3×3 km Relay Classic Junior Male

5 Yukon

3×3 km Relay Classic Juvenile Female

2 Yukon

3×3 km Relay Classic Juvenile Male

1 Yukon

3×3 km Relay Classic Midget Female

2 Yukon

3×3 km Relay Classic Midget Male

4 Yukon

Curling

Junior Female

4 Yukon

Junior Male

4 Yukon

Dene games

Finger Pull Junior Male

2 Devin Forester

5 Gavin Winter-Sinnott

Finger Pull Juvenile Female

7 Kiawna Leas

Hand Games Junior Female

2 Yukon

Hand Games Junior Male

3 Yukon

Hand Games Juvenile Female

2 Yukon

Hand Games Open Male

2 Yukon

Snow Snake Junior Female

8 Jennika Jones

14 Amber Baker

18 Kitana Sterriah

19 Tiara Johns

Snow Snake Junior Male

2 Gavin Winter-Sinnott

10 Nathan Hager

11 Kadin Hare

14 Devin Forester

Snow Snake Juvenile Female

4 Trina Pauls

16 Angela Prochazka

18 Kiawna Leas

20 Marley Kinney

Snow Snake Open Male

1 Doronn Fox

18 Tyler O’Brien

22 Terrence O’Brien

26 Thaeron Green

Stick Pull Junior Male

7 Gavin Winter-Sinnott

10 Devin Forester

Stick Pull Juvenile Female

10 Kiawna Leas

Stick Pull Open Male

2 Doronn Fox

9 Terrence O’Brien

Pole Push Junior Male

3 Yukon

All Around Junior Female

15 Jennika Jones

T21 Amber Baker

T21 Tiara Johns

T21 Kitana Sterriah

All Around Junior Male

3 Gavin Winter-Sinnott

6 Devin Forester

17 Nathan Hager

18 Kadin Hare

All Around Juvenile Female

9 Trina Pauls

12 Kiawna Leas

T16 Marley Kinney

T16 Angela Prochazka

All Around Open Male

1 Doronn Fox

19 Terrence O’Brien

T20 Taeron Green

T20 Tyler O’Brien

Figure skating

Short Program Ladies 1 Junior Female

7 Anika Kramer

8 Chloe Van Lankveld

Short Program Ladies 2 Junior Female

3 Bronwyn Hays

10 Mikayla McCain

12 Sarah Milton

Short Program Ladies 3 Junior Female

5 Ali Russell

6 Jamie Nickel

8 Lenneah Timmermans

Free Skate Ladies 1 Junior Female

4 Anika Kramer

9 Chloe Van Lankveld

Free Skate Ladies 2 Junior Female

6 Bronwyn Hays

10 Mikayla McCain

11 Sarah Milton

Free Skate Ladies 3 Junior Female

5 Ali Russell

6 Jamie Nickel

10 Lenneah Timmermans

Combined Ladies 1 Junior Female

5 Anika Kramer

9 Chloe Van Lankveld

Combined Ladies 2 Junior Female

5 Bronwyn Hays

10 Mikayla McCain

12 Sarah Milton

Combined Ladies 3 Junior Female

5 Ali Russell

6 Jamie Nickel

10 Lenneah Timmermans

Team Event Junior Female

6 Yukon

Futsal

Intermediate Female

2 Yukon

Junior Female

4 Yukon

Junior Male

3 Yukon

Juvenile Female

5 Yukon

Juvenile Male

6 Yukon

Gymnastics

Vault Junior Female

5 Sasha Kozmen

10 Ava Jampolsky

11 Lily Witten

13 Anna Louise Gishler

Balance Beam Junior Female

3 Lily Witten

4 Sasha Kozmen

7 Anna Louise Gishler

13 Ava Jampolsky

Floor Exercise Junior Female

1 Sasha Kozmen

6 Lily Witten

9 Ava Jampolsky

17 Anna Louise Gishler

Uneven Bars Junior Female

5 Lily Witten

9 Sasha Kozmen

10 Anna Louise Gishler

12 Ava Jampolsky

All Around Junior Female

5 Lily Witten

6 Sasha Kozmen

10 Ava Jampolsky

11 Anna Louise Gishler

Team Competition Junior Female

3 Yukon

Hockey

Bantam Male

5 Yukon

Junior Female

4 Yukon

Midget Male

4 Yukon

Short track speedskating

400m Individual Juvenile Female

2 Lisa Megan Freeman

9 Adelle Anderson

10 Tori Marie Vollmer

400m Individual Juvenile Male

1 Caius Taggart-Cox

4 Anders John-Eric Petersson

5 Lucas Taggart-Cox

500m Individual Junior Female

7 Emily Robbins

500m Individual Junior Male

1 Micah Taggart-Cox

12 Joshua Lauer

14 Simon James Lauer

500m Individual Juvenile Female

3 Lisa Megan Freeman

7 Adelle Anderson

10 Tori Marie Vollmer

500m Individual Juvenile Male

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox

3 Anders John-Eric Petersson

4 Caius Taggart-Cox

777m Individual Junior Female

7 Emily Robbins

777m Individual Junior Male

2 Micah Taggart-Cox

12 Joshua Lauer

13 Simon James Lauer

1000m Individual Junior Female

6 Emily Robbins

1000m Individual Junior Male

3 Micah Taggart-Cox

12 Simon James Lauer

13 Joshua Lauer

1000m Individual Juvenile Female

2 Lisa Megan Freeman

8 Adelle Anderson

9 Tori Marie Vollmer

1000m Individual Juvenile Male

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox

2 Anders John-Eric Petersson

4 Caius Taggart-Cox

1500m Individual Junior Female

7 Emily Robbins

1500m Individual Junior Male

2 Micah Taggart-Cox

12 Joshua Lauer

13 Simon James Lauer

1500m Individual Juvenile Female

1 Lisa Megan Freeman

7 Adelle Anderson

10 Tori Marie Vollmer

1500m Individual Juvenile Male

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox

2 Caius Taggart-Cox

3 Anders John-Eric Petersson

3000m Relay Junior Male

2 Yukon

3000m Relay Juvenile Female

2 Yukon

3000m Relay Juvenile Male

1 Yukon

Snowboarding

Big Air Junior Male

1 Ben Machtans

3 Syth Charchun

Big Air Juvenile Female

3 Riley Boland

Big Air Juvenile Male

3 Lewis Bunce

7 Daniel Pike

Rail Jam Junior Male

1 Ben Machtans

4 Syth Charchun

Rail Jam Juvenile Female

3 Riley Boland

Rail Jam Juvenile Male

5 Lewis Bunce

7 Daniel Pike

Snowboard Cross Junior Male

4 Syth Charchun

6 Ben Machtans

Snowboard Cross Juvenile Female

2 Riley Boland

Snowboard Cross Juvenile Male

4 Lewis Bunce

5 Daniel Pike

Banked Slalom Junior Male

5 Ben Machtans

6 Syth Charchun

Banked Slalom Juvenile Female

3 Riley Boland

Banked Slalom Juvenile Male

5 Lewis Bunce

7 Daniel Pike

Snowshoeing

2.5 km Cross Country Juvenile Female

8 Allison Schafer

11 Arian Batallones

2.5 km Cross Country Juvenile Male

3 Naoise Dempsey

6 Cory Holway

5 km Cross Country Junior Female

5 Kate Crocker

8 Mary Londero

5 km Cross Country Junior Male

1 Jack Amos

2 Darby McIntyre

5 km Cross Country Juvenile Female

5 Alison Schafer

5 km Cross Country Juvenile Male

7 Cory Holway

7.5 km Cross Country Junior Female

6 Kate Crocker

10 Mary Londero

10 km Cross Country Junior Male

1 Jack Amos

2 Darby McIntyre

Short Distance Combined Junior Female

6 Mary Londero

11 Kate Crocker

Short Distance Combined Junior Male

1 Jack Amos

12 Darby McIntyre

Short Distance Combined Juvenile Female

7 Allison Schafer

12 Arian Batallones

Short Distance Combined Juvenile Male

6 Naoise Dempsey

7 Cory Holway

4x400m Relay Junior Mix

4 Yukon

4x400m Relay Juvenile Mix

5 Yukon

Table tennis

Doubles Junior Female

3 Emily Gaw/Grace-Anne Janssen

Doubles Junior Male

3 Sam Crocker/Ethan Gaw

Doubles Juvenile Female

4 Ming Huang/Raghvi Sharma

Volleyball

Junior Female

3 Yukon

Junior Male

3 Yukon

Wrestling

Team Competition

4 Yukon

Up to 55 kg male

4 Eban Basnett

Up to 60 kg male

2 Jonathan Denis Jean-Yves Racine

Up to 65 kg male

4 Hunter Sandluck

Up to 55 kg female

1 Cassi Jensen

Up to 60 kg female

3 Amelia Eva Sarah Stewart

Up to 65 kg female