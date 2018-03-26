Team Yukon wins 121 ulus at Arctic Winter Games, finishes third overall

The 2018 Arctic Winter Games wrapped up on March 24 and Team Yukon finished with more than 120 ulus, good enough for third place.
Alberta North finished first in the ulu standings with 131 total, with 48 gold, 35 silver and 48 bronze.
Alaska was second with 125 ulus, including 51 gold, 38 silver and 36 bronze.
Team Yukon won 35 gold ulus, 41 silver ulus and 45 bronze ulus for 121 total.
Yamal finished fourth with 107 total but was second in gold ulus with 49.
The games, held jointly in Hay River and Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, from March 18 to 24, saw delegations from across the polar region come together for a week of competition in events ranging from arctic sports and dene games to cross-country skiing and volleyball.
More than one Team Yukon athlete finished the games with multiple gold ulus.
Bianca Berko-Malvasio won five gold in arctic sports along with a silver and a bronze.
Veronica Porter won a pair of gold ulus in ski biathlon as did Doronn Fox in Dene games.
In cross-country skiing, Sonjaa Schmidt won two and Derek Deuling won three.
Lucas Taggart-Cox won three gold ulus on the speedskating track and Ben Machtans won two gold in snowboarding.
Jack Amos won a trio of gold ulus in snowshoeing.
Cassi Jensen and Judy Russell each won a pair in wrestling.
As close as the final standings were, Team Yukon could have easily finished even higher on the table since 30 athletes and teams finished fourth and another 28 finished fifth.
The next Arctic Winter Games will be in Whitehorse in 2020.
