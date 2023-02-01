Team Yukon tops 72 medals, holds first place on fourth day of Arctic Winter Games

Riley Cyre practises for Yukon’s archery team at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta., on Jan. 30. The Yukon’s two compound archery teams won gold and bronze on Jan. 31. The barebow squad earned silver. (Sarah Lewis/Team Yukon) Team Yukon curling female team players during their game on Jan. 31. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Yukon male curling team. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Yukon volleyball team during their game against North Alberta. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Team Yukon hockey players during their game on Jan. 31. (Courtesy/Team Yukon) Yukon archery team won gold and bronze medals in their first game of the competition. (Courtesy/Team Yukon)

As the Arctic Winter Games entered day four, Team Yukon continued with its impressive run in the competition, winning medals and giving opponents a run for their money in almost all the games they competed in on Jan. 31.

As of late afternoon on Feb. 1, Team Yukon was in first place with 72 medals — 28 gold, 22 silver and 22 bronze.

Team Alaska was in second place with 54 medals and Alberta North in third place with 40 medals.

Team Yukon’s biathlon athletes – both snowshoe and ski — continued their medal haul. On the snowshoes, Alex Brown and Stella Mueller won gold, Chase O’Brien and Johna Irving-Staley won silver while Claire Macmillan and Logan Tirschmann earned bronze medals.

The ski team’s Nicolas Giangrande, Cheyenne Tirschmann, Simon Connell and Abigail Jirousek had a successful day on the ski trials, winning gold while Cole Germain, Isla Hupe, Mason Parry, Niamh Hupe and Sophia Giangrande won silver for the team. Matthew London, Lydia Brown, Sophie Molgat and Daniel Phillips-Frredman settled for bronze medals.

A statement by Team Yukon said while the rest of the skiers missed out on the podium, they still impressed during the race.

The alpine team returned to its winning ways, as Ellyann Dinn and Tori Vollmer won gold medals while Tom Vollmer and Annie Heffner earned silvers.

Stian Langbakk of the snowboard team impressed with another gold medal, his second in the competition after winning a piece on Jan 30. The duo of Isabelle Paquette and Seamus MacDonald earned silver medals while Courtney Stevens won bronze.

Emmett Kapaniuk, Delia Therriault, Juliette Greetham and Mitchell Aitken Rudolph of the archery team competed for the first time in the games on Jan. 31 in the team mix and compound mix categories, earning gold and bronze medals. The barebow team won a silver medal.

The Arctic Sports team came back strong from their Jan. 31 performance with Sascha Nelson winning gold in the kneel jump while Lou Samson made the final of the two foot high kick.

In the Dene games snow snake on Jan. 31, Myra Kendi won gold for the female juvenile team while female Troy Johns earned gold in the junior male category. The junior female and open male results have not been posted.

Team Yukon said in a statement the Arctic Sports and Dene games delegation will attend a feast together.

The trio of Leah Lariviere, Kayla Huffman, and Lily Bowen of Level 1 figure skating competed on Jan. 31 for the first time since the games started but couldn’t make the podium.The Level 2 skaters Madisyn Millar, Myla Turner, and Natilee Thompson started well but didn’t earn a medal.

Team Yukon’s junior team and mixed doubles table tennis teams were at it again. The duo of Kalie Bennett and Misa Svoboda played for bronze but came up short, losing 3-0 to Greenland. The mixed doubles results are pending.

The female curling team got their first win of the games, defeating Nunavut 7-4. However, they lost their second game to Alberta North. The male curling team trumped Nunavut 9-1. But they lost their second game to Alberta North.

The girls’ basketball team recorded their second consecutive win in the games with an impressive comeback against Alaska, winning 68-63.

The boys’ basketball team drew the late game against Alaska, winning 3-2.

The wrestling team showed off an improved performance against the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The squad earned silver in their game on Jan 31.

The badminton team competed in the singles and doubles play on Jan. 31, earning a spot in the final matches on Feb. 2.

The men’s volleyball team beat Nunavut 2-1, but dropped their second game of the day to Alberta North.

The women’s volleyball team couldn’t replicate their previous win and lost 3-0 to Alberta North. In the late game, the women took on Alaska, losing 18-25.

Goals from Zephyr Bingham and Drake Cooper for Team Yukon’s U16 hockey team were not enough to hand them a win against a better Nunavut team, losing 6-2.

The girls’ hockey team took on the NWT at 6:30 p.m on Jan. 31. The game ended 1-0 for the NWT side.

Team Yukon U19 hockey team player Naveah Webb scored twice and Tanner Gorrell chipped in another one in a hard-fought game against Alaska. They lost 7-3.

The junior girls’ futsal team battled hard, but couldn’t find the back of the net against Alberta North as they lost 8-0. The junior boys lost 4-3 to Alberta North.

The juvenile girls maintained an unbeaten run, winning against Alberta North 7-2. However, their male colleagues lost to Alberta North as Noah Lapierre’s lone goal wasn’t enough to give the juvenile boys futsal team the win.

The speed skaters competed late into the evening in the 400 and 500-metre individual races.

Team Yukon has been thriving in the first half of the Arctic Games.

Earlier this week, all six members of the snowshoe team won medals, with six more cross country skiers earning podium spots on the same day.

