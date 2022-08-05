Team Yukon sets for Canada Summer Games in Niagara

The Canada Games Park at Brock University is seen. This week, nearly 200 Yukon athletes will travel to compete in Niagara. (Courtesy/Canada Summer Games)

Nearly 200 Yukon athletes are travelling to Niagara, Ontario for the Canada Summer Games this weekend.

Athletes are competing in basketball, canoe and kayak, cycling, golf, soccer, swimming, volleyball and wrestling.

The tournament is running from Aug. 6 to 21.

In a news release issued on Aug. 4, Sport Yukon wished good luck to all attending athletes.

“The athletes, coaches and support personnel have worked extremely hard to make it to the Games,” said Sport Yukon executive director Tracey Bilsky.

“It is an honour and responsibility to represent your territory and we know they will do everyone proud.”

Yukon hasn’t attended a major games event in three years, according to Sport Yukon.

“It gives these games a lot of meaning,” Bilsky said.

Yukon cyclist Mara Roldan will be Team Yukon’s flag bearer at the opening ceremonies. Roldan won gold at the 2022 Canadian Road Championships this summer.

The Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between winter and summer. The 2022 event is taking place after the 2021 Summer Games was cancelled.

The event features 18 sports and more than 5,000 estimated participants.

The Yukon government says it provided $170,000 for Team Yukon to attend.

“We are proud to support Yukon athletes and their growth as individuals, leaders and community members,” said Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn in a statement.