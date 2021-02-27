Team Yukon skip Laura Eby, left, directs her team as Team Northern Ontario skip Krysta Burns looks on at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 22. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)

Team Yukon skip Laura Eby, left, directs her team as Team Northern Ontario skip Krysta Burns looks on at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 22. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)

Team Yukon reports positive experience at Scotties

Team Yukon played their final game at the national championship in Calgary on Thursday afternoon

Team Yukon wrapped up their eighth and final game at the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

“It was amazing, we learned a ton,” said skip Laura Eby.

Yukon’s roster was Eby, Laura Williamson, Tamar Vandenberghe, Lorna Spenner and alternate Darlene Gammel.

The team finished with a 0-8 record in Pool A of the national championship, but played close ends and improved throughout the week, Eby said.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t pick up our game at the beginning of the week — I think we could have got some wins,” she said.

“When we implemented what we learned, we started to play much better, and actually started to come back and were very close to winning a game.”

Eby’s first four games were played against two Manitoba wild card teams — Beth Peterson and Mackenzie Zacharias — as well as Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers and former Olympian and three-time Canadian champion Rachel Homan from Ontario.

“We had a few ends that were blowouts, and the reality is everybody curled pretty good, but we’re playing against full-time curlers that play and that is their job,” Eby said.

In the second half of the week, Eby said they began implementing a more defensive strategy, hitting more rocks out of the house and keeping things clean.

“We learned to hit everything, to save ourselves from getting those big five-enders or four-enders against us, because that’s what really killed us in the end,” she said.

“As soon as we kept things clean, and just kept hitting, their scores started to drop down and ours started to come up.”

In the last half of the tournament, Eby played close games against Krysta Burns, representing Northern Ontario, and defending Canadian champion Kerri Einarson. They lost those games 7-8 and 7-11, respectively. They also played Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories and Laura Walker of Alberta.

It was the first time at the Scotties for the foursome, who have been playing together for several years.

“We just tried to pretend that we were back home, just playing a regular game,” Eby said.

“Of course, lots of things trigger the pressure. You walk onto the ice with Homan or Walker, and you’ve got to put that aside, and not focus on it, and just focus on the game.”

The team worked to fight nerves in the first half of the week, she said.

“We shook it off, and the team itself held together really well. We had lots of giggles and had lots of fun.”

Eby has been playing with Williamson for about nine years, Vandenberghe for five years and Spenner for two years. She said the team’s familiarity made a big difference on the ice.

Team Yukon also had more ice time under their belts than many other teams, because COVID-19 restrictions closed curling clubs across Canada for most of the season. Several teams attending the Scotties this year stepped onto the national stage this week to play their first competitive game in a year.

“Some teams had their moments that they probably wouldn’t have had, had they been playing on a regular basis. But, you know, they got back on the ice and they were just as good as they were last season,” Eby said.

The Scotties kicked off with round-robin play on Feb. 19, and played a gruelling schedule of eight games in less than a week.

Playing in the Scotties during a pandemic created a very different experience, as well. With no fans in the stands, Eby said the stadium was much quieter than it would usually be.

The pandemic restrictions also meant teams were required to take four COVID-19 tests during the tournament — one before arriving, one upon arrival and two more after the tournament began.

“Thankfully, every single person here was negative on every set of tests, so that was amazing,” Eby said.

“Everybody followed the protocols, and we were able to get through it.”

The Scotties is the first of three tournaments set to take place in the Calgary curling bubble. The men’s national championship will begin on March 6 and mixed doubles nationals will begin on March 18.

Curating a national curling event during a pandemic is new territory for Curling Canada, and Eby said the isolation rules for curlers shifted a bit as the week went forward.

“This was the guinea pig, so they learned a lot as well,” Eby said.

“As we went through the week, at the beginning we were getting four, five or six emails a day with changes to the protocols. But now they’ve figured that all out.”

Curlers were only allowed to share space during games and pre-game meetings. The rest of the time was spent in isolation, in separate hotel rooms. There also wasn’t the usual roster of events and social activities outside of game time.

Eby said her team received unwavering support from the Yukon during the week.

“The support from friends and family has been amazing. When we have a tough time, they’re right with us, telling us, ‘You got the next one,’ which is nice,” Eby said.

“We didn’t come with any great expectations, we came for the experience and all the little things counted — especially when we stole points (from big teams).”

Round-robin play ended on Feb. 25 with Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson, Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges tied at six wins and two losses in Pool B. Ontario’s Homan and Team Canada’s Einarson tied with seven wins and two losses in Pool A, with wild card team Peterson and Alberta’s Walker tied for third place with five wins and three losses. The top six teams will continue to the championship round this weekend.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Alberta Scotties Tournament of HeartscurlingYukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hans Gatt wins inaugural 2021 Yukon Journey

Just Posted

Team Yukon skip Laura Eby, left, directs her team as Team Northern Ontario skip Krysta Burns looks on at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 22. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)
Team Yukon reports positive experience at Scotties

Team Yukon played their final game at the national championship in Calgary on Thursday afternoon

A sign indicating a drop-off area behind Selkirk Elementary school in Whitehorse on Feb. 25. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Parking lot proposal for Selkirk Elementary criticized

Parents and school council are raising concerns about green space and traffic woes

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 26, 2021

Ken Anderson’s Sun and Moon model sculpture sits in the snow as he carves away at the real life sculpture behind Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre for the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous festival in Whitehorse on Feb. 21, 2018. Yukon Rendezvous weekend kicks off today with a series of outdoor, virtual and staged events. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rendezvous snowpad, live music and fireworks this weekend

A round-up of events taking place for the 2021 Rendezvous weekend

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. The proposed Atlin Hydro Expansion project is moving closer to development with a number of milestones reached by the Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership and Yukon Energy over the last several months. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Atlin hydro project progresses

Officials reflect on milestones reached

Tom Ullyett, pictured, is the first Yukoner to receive the Louis St-Laurent Award of Excellence from the Canadian Bar Association for his work as a community builder and mentor in the territory. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Tom Ullyett wins lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Bar Association

Ullyett has worked in the Yukon’s justice ecosystem for 36 years as a public sector lawyer and mentor

The Blood Ties outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in government funding. Logan Godin, coordinator, and Jesse Whelen, harm reduction counsellor, are seen here on May 12, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Blood Ties outreach van running seven nights a week with funding boost

The Yukon government is ramping up overdose response, considering safe supply plan

Ranj Pillai speaks to media about business relief programs in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. The Yukon government announced Feb.25 that it will extend business support programs until September. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Government extends business relief programs to September, launches new loan

“It really gives folks some help with supporting their business with cash flow.”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week

Bylaw amendment Whitehorse city council is moving closer with changes to a… Continue reading

Susie Rogan is a veteran musher with 14 years of racing experience and Yukon Journey organizer. (Yukon Journey Facebook)
Yukon Journey mushers begin 255-mile race

Eleven mushers are participating in the race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. As the legislature prepares to return on March 4, the three parties are continuing to finalize candidates in the territory’s 19 ridings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nine new candidates confirmed in Yukon ridings

It has been a busy two weeks as the parties try to firm up candidates

David Malcolm, 40, has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man resists arrest, assaults officer

A Whitehorse man has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm… Continue reading

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. A site on Robert Service Way near the Alaska Highway has been selected as the future home of Yukon Energy’s energy storage project. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Site selected for Yukon Energy battery project

Planned to be in service by the end of 2022

Most Read