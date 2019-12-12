Team Yukon narrowly misses out on podium at Canadian Curling Club Championships

In both men’s and women’s competition, Team Yukon finished fourth

The 2019 Canadian Curling Club Championships were Nov. 25 to 30 in Leduc, Alta., and Team Yukon impressed in both women’s and men’s competition.

In women’s competition, the team of Peggy Dorosz, Laini Klassen, Kandice Braga and Inge Brown finished in a four-way tie with Quebec, Saskatchewan and Ontario in Pool B with a record of 4-2.

Tiebreakers seeded Team Yukon second heading into the double-knockout portion of the championship.

Team Yukon beat Newfoundland 6-5 before losing to Alberta 11-1 and being knocked to the loser’s side of the bracket. The Yukoners then defeated Saskatchewan 5-4 to set up a rematch with Alberta for a spot in the final.

Alberta again beat Team Yukon, this time by a score of 8-3, to earn a spot to compete for gold against Nova Scotia. Team Yukon then played Quebec in the bronze medal game, losing 9-5 and finishing fourth overall.

In the gold medal game, Alberta beat Nova Scotia 9-4 to win the championship.

Men’s competition had a similar story for Team Yukon.

The team of Tyler Williams, Kevin Yost, Matthew Johnson and Trent Derkatch finished third in Pool B with a 4-2 record, with the two losses coming to Nova Scotia and Quebec who finished first and second respectively.

In the first game of the double knockout stage, Team Yukon lost to Northern Ontario 11-1.

With backs against the wall, the team then beat Nova Scotia 8-7 and Saskatchewan 7-5 to book a spot in the semifinal the hard way.

In the semifinal, Ontario beat Team Yukon 7-4. Ontario went on to beat Quebec 10-5 to win gold.

Team Yukon again played Northern Ontario, this time for bronze, with Northern Ontario winning 12-0 and earning Team Yukon fourth place.

