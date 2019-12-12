Team Yukon narrowly misses out on podium at Canadian Curling Club Championships

In both men’s and women’s competition, Team Yukon finished fourth

The 2019 Canadian Curling Club Championships were Nov. 25 to 30 in Leduc, Alta., and Team Yukon impressed in both women’s and men’s competition.

In women’s competition, the team of Peggy Dorosz, Laini Klassen, Kandice Braga and Inge Brown finished in a four-way tie with Quebec, Saskatchewan and Ontario in Pool B with a record of 4-2.

Tiebreakers seeded Team Yukon second heading into the double-knockout portion of the championship.

Team Yukon beat Newfoundland 6-5 before losing to Alberta 11-1 and being knocked to the loser’s side of the bracket. The Yukoners then defeated Saskatchewan 5-4 to set up a rematch with Alberta for a spot in the final.

Alberta again beat Team Yukon, this time by a score of 8-3, to earn a spot to compete for gold against Nova Scotia. Team Yukon then played Quebec in the bronze medal game, losing 9-5 and finishing fourth overall.

In the gold medal game, Alberta beat Nova Scotia 9-4 to win the championship.

Men’s competition had a similar story for Team Yukon.

The team of Tyler Williams, Kevin Yost, Matthew Johnson and Trent Derkatch finished third in Pool B with a 4-2 record, with the two losses coming to Nova Scotia and Quebec who finished first and second respectively.

In the first game of the double knockout stage, Team Yukon lost to Northern Ontario 11-1.

With backs against the wall, the team then beat Nova Scotia 8-7 and Saskatchewan 7-5 to book a spot in the semifinal the hard way.

In the semifinal, Ontario beat Team Yukon 7-4. Ontario went on to beat Quebec 10-5 to win gold.

Team Yukon again played Northern Ontario, this time for bronze, with Northern Ontario winning 12-0 and earning Team Yukon fourth place.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Toonie Tournament raises food and funds for Whitehorse Food Bank

Just Posted

Driver files lawsuit over fire truck crash

Lisa Gallant-McRobb filed a statement of claim related to the Jan. 22 crash late last month

Without hemodialysis option, Yukon man returns home to die

Terry Coventry said he hopes the Yukon government will consider offering hemodialysis in the future

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Porter Creek Rams ride strong first quarter to boys Super Hoops win against F.H. Collins Warriors

After two days of competition, the F.H. Collins Warriors are 0-2 in boys play and 2-0 in girls play

Yukon officials issue warning after three fentanyl deaths last month

There were also a handful of overdoses that did not result in deaths

Commentary: Yukon firearm owners need a voice in Ottawa

Are Yukoners being effectively represented in Ottawa?

Toonie Tournament raises food and funds for Whitehorse Food Bank

“It was more about getting the kids out playing soccer and fundraising for the food bank”

Dahria Beatty wins bronze at Opa Cup cross-country skiing race in Slovenia

Whitehorse’s Emily Nishikawa was 10th in the 10-km race

RCMP asks B.C. cannabis shop to remove image of Sam Steele

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Team Yukon narrowly misses out on podium at Canadian Curling Club Championships

In both men’s and women’s competition, Team Yukon finished fourth

EDITORIAL: Time for the Yukon Party’s opening act

Having a competitive leadership race could be good for the party

City news, briefly

Some of the news from the Dec. 2 Whitehorse city council meeting

Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship draws athletes from as far as Juneau

The three-day event included more than 300 participants from kindergarten to Grade 12

Most Read