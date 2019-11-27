Team Yukon named for upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

10 athletes will compete in three sports at the week-long event

Special Olympics Yukon announced the members of Team Yukon for the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games at a press conference on Nov. 25 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Special Olympics Yukon announced the athletes that will represent Team Yukon at the upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games with a press conference at Sport Yukon in Whitehorse on Nov. 23.

Led by Chef de Mission Andrew Elines, the press conference introduced the 10 athletes who will be competing as well as the coaches and official staff who will accompany the team.

Team Yukon will compete in three sports at the games — figure skating, curling and cross-country skiing.

Michael Sumner and Tijana McCarthy will skate for Team Yukon at the games with head coach Tanya Sage also traveling to the event.

The largest Yukon contingent is the curling team, made up of Albert Bill, Carrie Rudolph, Chris Lee, Edward Kaye and Gaetan Michaud as players, head coach Debra Sumner and coach Scott Lillies.

Rounding out Team Yukon is the cross-country ski team made up of Darby McIntyre, Ernest Chua and Owen Munroe. Head coach for the team is Helen Slama, and Jerome McIntyre will serve as mission staff.

Team manager Grant MacDonald was also named and introduced at the press conference but was not in attendance.

The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are scheduled for Feb. 24 to March 1, 2020, in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Athletes qualified for these games by competing at the 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games held last February in Vernon, B.C.

