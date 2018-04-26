Clayton Chapman, seen here last season at Mount Sima, was one of the Team Yukon skiers to travel to the Teck North Zone Finals. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Team Yukon builds experience at Teck North Zone Finals in Smithers, B.C.

‘We had a very good season starting in November’

Alpine Yukon sent a group of 17 skiers to the Teck North Zone Finals earlier this month and came back with a handful of medals.

In two days of racing on April 5 and 6, Team Yukon placed well in both the slalom and giant slalom events hosted by the Smithers Ski Club at Hudson Bay Mountain.

Head coach Yves Titley said that six of the skiers were under the age of 12 and competing Outside for the first time.

“We had a fourth place finish in the boys and we had a sixth, ninth, 12th and 14th place finish for the girls,” said Titley. “We didn’t have any medals in the under 12 — that was mainly their first year racing outside the territory for most of them.”

Among the under 14 skiers, Adelle Anderson won bronze in her age category on day two.

“She had two solid runs — and it’s not because others from other teams fell,” said Titley. “Actually, she beat some of the under 18s.”

Under 18 skier Anika Aschbacher won silver in the slalom.

New this year was the inclusion of masters skiers also competing for national points, although the two Yukoners were the only ones at the competition.

“That’s the first time we brought two masters, but I suspect that next year there will be more masters from other jurisdictions that come,” said Titley, adding that turnout was likely low because “they don’t want to be alone,” and that perhaps this event planted the seed.

Dean Vollmer and Matthew Jenner finished first and second in both slalom and giant slalom.

Although spring officially started on March 20, Titley said conditions were wintery and may have impacted some of the skiers.

“The weather was like winter down there. [It was] -25 C and very windy,” said Titley. “I think some of the kids were cold. Not only our team, but other teams were cold.”

This event was the last one on the calendar for Team Yukon and Titley said the season went well.

“We had a very good season starting in November with the preseason,” said Titley.

Team Yukon got early access to Mount Sima this winter before it opened to the general public and Titley said conditions were good all season long.

“I think we missed maybe one weekend because of weather, but otherwise it has been fantastic,” said Titley. “The conditions have been excellent and [we’ve had] a lot of support from the hill to let us train and groom our runs, so that’s a big bonus.”

Team Yukon has the rest of the summer off and will be starting dryland training in September with a focus on preparing for the Canada Winter Games.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

